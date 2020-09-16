Rearranged Hertford Arts Trail comes to town centre locations

Artists will be exhibiting their work across the county town at the rearranged Hertford Arts Trail.

The popular Hertford Arts Trail was postponed in April due to COVID-19.

The annual event has been rearranged to take place from Saturday, October 3 until Saturday, October 31.

During the month-long trail, 30 artists will exhibit work in a prime town centre location across 30 venues.

The public can view the pop-up exhibitions free of charge, with artwork being displayed in windows and inside premises, taking into account social distancing and safety precautions.

Organised by Hertford Town Council in partnership with Courtyard Arts, the trail is intended to encourage locals and visitors to explore the array of independent businesses within the county town, promote the artists whose work will be on sale, and support the venues offering the exhibition space.

An array of media will be on display from sculpture to cartoonist, oil on canvas to pottery, which will be available to purchase.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “The Hertford Art Trail has become a well-established and popular event over the last few years.

“After its postponement in the spring, it’s wonderful that we will be able to enjoy it this autumn.

“The Art Trail brings together artists and local businesses, and gives people the opportunity to see works of art in different settings, either by taking a tour of the whole trail, or seeing the work of individual arts when they visit participating shops and restaurants.”

Venue opening times will vary, and it is suggested that visitors check location opening times in advance by visiting www.gohertford.co.uk.

A hard copy of the art trail map and locations will also be available to collect from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre closer to the date of the event.

Hertford Arts Trail partners Courtyard Arts said: “We are delighted to again be partnering with Hertford Town Council to bring the 2020 Art Trail to fruition.

“The trail provides talented artists from the region with the opportunity to share their work with a wider public.

“During these challenging times it will be especially pleasing to see the town transformed by such a range of creativity.”

Steve Baldwin is one the artists participating. You can see the locally-based landscape photographer and his work – in both colour and monochrome – in Scott Sports.

His work captures the beauty of the environment around Hertford, and he is drawn in particular to the fleeting special moments allowed by the light at either end of the day.

Laura Burns, who will be exhibiting in Eye Mind Heart, creates delicate and delightful paper-cut artworks utilising both painted papers and found patterns.

Laura’s colourful compositions take inspiration from the botanical world, featuring natural plant forms as they interact with contrasting architectural shapes.

In Harry Joseph Tailoring, you will be able to admire Sarah Core’s intimate sculptural work.

She works with stoneware clay and brightly coloured glazes to reflect on notions of womanhood, age, healing, wisdom and beauty.

• These are the locations and artists due to take part in the Hertford Art Trail.

Courtyard Arts – Deana Kim Page

Arts Hub – Various Artists

The Classic Barbers – Paul Fennell

Frankie and Olive – Natalie Duncker

Designer Eyes – Victoria Leighton

Tierney Salons – Abbie Dunham

Dead Swanky – Paula Cherry

The Women’s Society – Kellie Ahl

Magpie Amore – Amy Wilson

Subway to Aldi – Various Artists

Lomo – Jeannie Sondheimer

Harry Joseph Tailoring – Sarah Core

Mark Wine Antiques – Bernadette Dunthorn

McMullen’s Brewery– Barbara Goult

Leaf Cafe – Michael Cook

Shepherds of Hertford – Mae Norman

Rossi’s Attic – Lee Wolkowicz

Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre – Emma Marsden

Cavavin – Hannah Tuson-Heasley

Brothership – Various Artists

Replenish Refill Store – Amanda German

Mudlarks Garden Café – Linda Keeley

Eye Mind Heart – Laura Burns

Spoons Kitchen – William Butcher

Love Flowers – Claire Carey

Direct Mobility – Lucy Sugden

Scott Sports – Steve Baldwin

Hertford House – Ceri House

Thomas Childs – Nick Shipton

The Shop – Jodie Cowler.