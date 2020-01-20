Deadline approaching for artists to apply for Hertford Art Trail 2020 places

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:53 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 02 January 2020

Artwork exhibited during the Hertford Art Trail

Artwork exhibited during the Hertford Art Trail

Hertford Town Council

Artists still have time to apply to exhibit in this year's Hertford Art Trail.

The annual Hertford Arts Festival will run from Saturday, April 11 to Saturday, May 9.

Local artists and businesses are being urged to sign up now to take part in the Hertford Art Trail, which forms part of the festival.

The comprehensive 2020 festival programme includes the Hertford Art Trail, local exhibitions, activities and performances including Hertford Theatre Week, Courtyard Arts' 15th Courtyard Open Exhibition, and the Hertford Arts Society Open Exhibition.

The festival takes place during Hertfordshire Year of Culture and, for 2020, a new event to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day will take place at Hertford Castle on Friday, May 8.

This will coincide with the Arts Festival and include photography exhibitions and performances to mark the end of World War Two.

Last year, 44 talented artists showcased their work during the Hertford Art Trail.

Each artist was allocated a prime town centre location to exhibit and sell artwork for a month-long period.

The pop-up art exhibition venues will be located around the town centre, where venues consist of a multitude of retailers including bars and cafes, beauty salons, clothes retailers and gift shops.

Any Hertford town centre business is welcome to apply to become part of the Hertford Art Trail.

Applicants will be required to allocate a designated space within the premises for the artist to exhibit.

The business will be open to trade as normal and should expect an increase in footfall from spectating visitors.

There are a number of benefits for businesses that are interested in becoming an Art Trail venue.

The venue will retain a 15 per cent commission from every art piece sold, and be listed in the festival programme.

It is free of charge for businesses to sign up and become an Art Trail venue.

For 2020, Hertford Town Council has once again partnered with Courtyard Arts to help promote the festival and source artists to take part in the Hertford Art Trail.

Artists will be given a town centre location in which to display and sell their work for the period of the trail.

This unique opportunity is low cost and charged at £30 per artist for the month-long exhibition.

All artists are eligible to apply, and must do so before the application closing date of January 20, 2020.

Artists can find further information and the application form online by visiting www.courtyardarts.org.uk

