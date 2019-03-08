Hertford Arts Festival launch event at the Castle

Amy Pettingill with one of her Herts Stags paintings at last year's Hertford Arts Trail. Picture: Hertford Town Council. Hertford Town Council

This year’s Hertford Arts Festival kicks-off this week with the launch of the annual art trail.

Artwork on display during last year's Hertford Arts Festival's annual Hertford Arts Trail Artwork on display during last year's Hertford Arts Festival's annual Hertford Arts Trail

Designed to showcase and promote the local arts and culture in the county town, the annual festival runs from Friday, April 5 until Sunday, May 5.

This month-long celebration of the arts begins with the launch at Hertford Castle with an evening art exhibition on Friday from 6pm to 8pm.

Over 40 talented artists will exhibit one piece of artwork that will be featured in the Hertford Art Trail, which runs from Saturday, April 6 to Sunday, May 5.

The art exhibition launch will be held in the Castle’s Downshire Suite, and will offer the public an evening of art, culture and wine.

Visitors will be able to meet the artists in person to find out more about the inspiration behind their work.

A cinema room will also be set up to screen a preview of the artists’ work on a rotating reel.

Tickets for the event are £5 and the price includes a glass of sparkling wine.

Half of the proceeds from the evening will go to the Mayor of Hertford’s charities – St John Ambulance and Prostate Cancer UK.

Tickets can be purchased at Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre in The Wash, by telephoning 01992 584322 or online at https://hertfordartsfestivallaunch.eventbrite.co.uk

During the Art Trail, artists will exhibit work in a prime town centre location.

The public can view the pop-up exhibitions free of charge.

The trail is intended to encourage more visitors to the town centre, promote the artists whose work will be on sale, and support the venues offering the exhibition space.

An array of mediums will be on display from sculpture to cartoonist, oil on canvas to pottery.

Venue opening times will vary and selected artists will be offering workshops on site.

It is suggested that visitors check opening times in advance by visiting www.gohertford.co.uk.

A hard copy of the events programme will be available to collect from Hertford Town and Tourist Information Centre from April 1.

Councillor Jane Sartin, chairman of Hertford Town Council’s development and leisure committee, said: “The Hertford Arts Festival has become a well-established annual event, and once again there will be something for every age and artistic taste to enjoy.

“The Art Trail provides a great opportunity to explore the town centre as well as the art work on display, and there are a record number of artists and businesses taking part this year.”

The Hertford Arts Festival will culminate in the Hertford Castle Craft Market & Open Day on Sunday, May 5 from noon to 4pm.

There will be over 30 craft stalls exhibiting and selling an array of merchandise, and fun craft activities will be available free of charge for children, including a Giant Art Workshop.

The Arts Festival also includes other cultural events in the town including the Courtyard Arts Open Exhibition, Hertford Theatre Week, and The Hertford Art Society Exhibition.