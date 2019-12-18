Henry Moore sculpture comes to Welwyn Garden City for town's centenary celebrations

Peter Waine, chairman of Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation addresses the crowd. Picture: Malcolm Day Malcolm Day

A towering statue by celebrated sculptor Henry Moore has been positioned in Welwyn Garden City as a curtain-raiser to the centenary celebrations of the town.

Here's the Henry Moore statue Large Standing Figure: Knife Edge being erected next to Coronation Fountain in WGC @wgccentenary pic.twitter.com/tEDRp8KXQb — Welwyn Hatfield (@WelHatCouncil) December 18, 2019

Moore's Large Standing Figure: Knife Edge will stand 5m tall next to the Coronation Fountain in Parkway.

Peter Waine, chairman of the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation, said: "We are thrilled that this major work by one of the 20th century's most famous artists is being loaned to us throughout 2020.

"It is a major coup for Welwyn Garden City to be allowed to display this distinctive bronze statue."

Howard Cropp, trustee of the Digswell Arts Trust, added: "Henry Moore visited the garden city some 40 years ago at the request of the trust and was impressed by the quality of the landscape and urban design.

The Henry Moore statue being lifted into position in Parkway, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Day The Henry Moore statue being lifted into position in Parkway, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Day

"We are delighted that the Henry Moore Foundation has agreed to this loan."

The loan has been made possible by generous funding from The Wheat Quarter, the proposed arts-led regeneration of the former Shredded Wheat site in WGC.

"Bringing world-class art to the garden city is our driving ambition and we're very pleased to support this centenary initiative," said John West, director of The Wheat Quarter.

Other sponsors include local contractor R C Potter, local residents the Fearon family, and Carnegie estate agents.

The Henry Moore statue arrives next to the Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Day The Henry Moore statue arrives next to the Coronation Fountain in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Day

It was the late Andrew Carnegie, when he was a trustee of the Digswell Arts Trust, who drove Henry Moore around the town, and it was Andrew's ambition to see a Moore sculpture in place for 2020.

The bronze statue is of a standing human figure.

Like many of Moore's works it is semi-abstract.

It is heavily influenced by his studies of life in nature including flints and bones.

More examples of his stunning works can be seen at his studio at Perry Green near Much Hadham, Hertfordshire.

The Knife Edge sculpture was until recently the centrepiece of the Royal Horticultural Society exhibition 'Gardens and Sculpture' held at Wisley.

● For more information about the centenary celebrations, see www.wgc100.org

Visit www.henry-moore.org/visit/henry-moore-studios-gardens for more on the Henry Moore Studios and Gardens in Hertfordshire.

Stuart, Cecilia and Fiona Carnegie. Picture: Malcolm Day Stuart, Cecilia and Fiona Carnegie. Picture: Malcolm Day

Jeremy Fooks, John West, Howard Cropp, Peter Waine and Graeme Bell in front of the Henry Moore statue in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Day Jeremy Fooks, John West, Howard Cropp, Peter Waine and Graeme Bell in front of the Henry Moore statue in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Malcolm Day