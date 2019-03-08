Hatfield artists to showcase work in free exhibition

Still life painted in powder paints by Samantha Kingham. Hatfield Art Club members will showcase their work in a new exhibition. Picture: supplied. Archant

Artists of all ages will showcase their work in an exhibition in Hatfield this weekend.

Amy Winehouse Portrait by Katie Spencer, painted in acrylics, ink and glitter. Hatfield Art Club members will showcase their work in a new exhibition. Picture: supplied. Amy Winehouse Portrait by Katie Spencer, painted in acrylics, ink and glitter. Hatfield Art Club members will showcase their work in a new exhibition. Picture: supplied.

A variety of works by members of the Hatfield Art Club will be on display at the Horse and Groom pub on Saturday from noon to 8pm.

Every member of the club has the opportunity to exhibit their work - some of which will be for sale to the public.

It will be the third exhibition by the group, which formed in August 2017.

Katie Spencer from the art club said: “We have a range of diverse artists of ages as young as eight to senior years.

Chanel Handbag Sculpture by Zoe Simmons -Walker, made from bread. Hatfield Art Club members will showcase their work in a new exhibition. Picture: supplied. Chanel Handbag Sculpture by Zoe Simmons -Walker, made from bread. Hatfield Art Club members will showcase their work in a new exhibition. Picture: supplied.

“They work in all types of mediums - (such as) acrylics, pencil, water colours, oil paints, chalk pastels - and use many different methods, which includes portraits, landscapes, acrylic pouring, abstract work and sculpture.”

The group is free to join and open to all. Find ‘Hatfield Art Club’ on Facebook for more information.