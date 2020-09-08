University of Hertfordshire’s digital exhibition showcases School of Creative Arts alumni

Painter Mary Savva's Blue Aphrodite with Pink Hands, 2019, oil on linen can be seen in the Fine Art gallery of the Art in Practice: School of Creative Arts Alumni Showcase exhibition online at UH Arts' website www.uharts.co.uk Supplied by UH Arts

A new exhibition of four online galleries celebrating 20 years of graduates from the University of Hertfordshire’s School of Creative Arts has been launched.

Carl Bigmore's photograph Diner worker, Fatboy's Diner, Trinity Buoy Wharf, London, 2019, is part of the Photography online gallery in the Art in Practice: School of Creative Arts Alumni Showcase. Picture: Carl Bigmore Carl Bigmore's photograph Diner worker, Fatboy's Diner, Trinity Buoy Wharf, London, 2019, is part of the Photography online gallery in the Art in Practice: School of Creative Arts Alumni Showcase. Picture: Carl Bigmore

Alumni showcase Art in Practice features over 100 artworks by 48 artists from the Hatfield-based university.

Spanning over 20 years of graduate success, the digital exhibition brings together some of the finest students from the School of Creative Arts, including artists, designers, illustrators and photographers.

The exhibition is displayed as four curated films – themed around four different disciplines: fine art, illustration, contemporary design crafts and photography.

These digital galleries are open to visitors on the UH Arts website – www.uharts.co.uk – alongside relevant biographies and artist statements of each exhibitor.

Joelle Avelino's work, Untitled, 2020, is in the Illustration gallery of the Art in Practice: School of Creative Arts Alumni Showcase. Joelle Avelino's work, Untitled, 2020, is in the Illustration gallery of the Art in Practice: School of Creative Arts Alumni Showcase.

Head of UH Arts, Annabel Lucas, said: “As new and returning students begin the academic year, we are thrilled to highlight the remarkable talent of our graduates, and hope to inspire our current and future students by showing them what is possible beyond their studies and the successful careers born out of the School of Creative Arts.”

The selection of past graduates’ work is a celebration of art in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, print, ceramics, glass and photography. One of the artists featured in the exhibition is the renowned sculptor and fine art alumna Diane Maclean.

“My connection to the University of Hertfordshire began with my Fine Art degree in 1980, bringing about a career change from portrait painting to sculpture,” said Diane.

“I quickly found national and international recognition and was later invited to teach on the recreational sculpture course.

Katalina Caliendo's Imbrication, 2019, is one of the works in the Contemporary Design Crafts gallery of the Art in Practice: School of Creative Arts Alumni Showcase online exhibition. Picture: Sylvain Deleu Katalina Caliendo's Imbrication, 2019, is one of the works in the Contemporary Design Crafts gallery of the Art in Practice: School of Creative Arts Alumni Showcase online exhibition. Picture: Sylvain Deleu

“My sculpture Mountain, which had been exhibited at the Natural History Museum, was purchased for the university by a donor in 2005, and I have recently donated my sculpture Diabolo, which will be installed on the de Havilland Campus very soon.”

In addition to the digital showcases, UH Arts is delighted to present ‘Meet the Artist’ videos and ‘Create It Share It’ activities delivered by selected alumni artists. ‘Meet the Artist’ interviews offer glimpses of the artists’ practices and studios, while the ‘Create It Share It’ projects invite us to take part and get creative.

Interviews and activities are launching throughout September and early October on www.uharts.co.uk

Art in Practice and all related activities are part of the Hertfordshire Year of Culture 2020.

They will be followed by Design in Practice in 2021, showcasing more creative disciplines from the School of Creative Arts.

Art in Practice: School of Creative Arts Alumni Showcase

• Gallery 1: Fine Art

Fine Art exhibition

Meet the Artist: Mary Savva

Create it Share it: Lil Cahill

• Gallery 2: Illustration

Illustration exhibition

Meet the Artist: Amandeep Singh aka Ink

Create it Share it: Harry Woodgate

• Gallery 3: Contemporary Design Crafts

CDC exhibition

Meet the Artist: Faye Munroe

Create it Share it: Harriet Riddell

• Gallery 4: Photography

Photography exhibition

Meet the Artist: Carl Bigmore

Create it Share it: Katie Lupton.