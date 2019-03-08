Fire your imagination at Art in Clay in Hatfield

A live demonstration at a previous Art in Clay show at Hatfield House. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

Some of the top ceramicists in the UK and Europe are due in Hatfield this weekend when Art in Clay returns.

Celebrating 25 years of Art in Clay, the show runs at Hatfield House from Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18.

Art in Clay showcases some of the finest ceramics currently being made by individual makers in this country and across the Continent.

This annual outdoor summer event held in marquees in the beautiful parklands of Hatfield House hosts over 200 exhibitors.

It includes a full programme of talks and demonstrations, and a Clay Creation Zone to fire your imagination.

There will be a variety of food stalls as well.

Open from 10am to 5.30pm on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17, and 10am to 5pm on Sunday, tickets cost £11 adults, £10.50 concessions, and it is free for children 15 years and under.

A two-day ticket costs £19 and a three-day pass £27.

● For more details, visit www.artinclay.co.uk