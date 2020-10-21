Calling young Herts artists! Enter Amy’s Artbox competition for chance to win

Artist Amy Pettingill with one of her landscapes Amy Pettingill

A talented local artist is calling on youngsters across Hertfordshire to enter an exciting competition with a chance to attend an exclusive workshop.

Stanborough teacher Amie Barnard, left, and Izzy Wilkins, right, holding art by her godmother Amy Pettingill Stanborough teacher Amie Barnard, left, and Izzy Wilkins, right, holding art by her godmother Amy Pettingill

The contest, launched by Amy Pettingill of Amy’s Artbox, was inspired by the discovery that her goddaughter’s school art class were studying her work in Welwyn Garden City.

Flattered and surprised, popular artist Amy contacted art, design and technology teacher Amie Barnard at Stanborough School to find out more.

“Our GCSE project allows students the opportunity to explore art arising from natural forms.

“Amy has always been a popular artist to study due to her abstract, imaginative and colourful interpretation of the natural world, which our students really relate to.

Artist Amy Pettingill Artist Amy Pettingill

“We were delighted to discover the connection to one of our talented students and look forward to encouraging our pupils to enter.”

Amy Pettingill is a BA Hons commission artist from Welwyn, now living in Stevenage.

She said: “I was relaying my goddaughter’s discovery to my mentor, Helen Froggett-Thomson, who was matched to me by Hertfordshire Growth Hub free of charge, and we agreed that I should run a competition enabling young artists from across the county to showcase their own artworks with the theme of ‘Colour’.

“I’m known for my playful acrylic paintings and want to encourage people to use a vibrant palette to bring joy and positive vibes.”

Izzy Wilkins, Amy’s goddaughter, said: “I am so proud that my godmother’s art is studied in my school’s art lessons.

“I think a competition is a great idea. It’s something fun to focus on.

“Just a shame I can’t enter myself!”

Amy will choose the overall winner, who will have their art printed onto canvas.

Artist Amy Pettingill Artist Amy Pettingill

They will also receive an invitation to a special art workshop with Amy, along with three runners-up.

The competition is open to anyone between 11 and 16 years, who can copy a piece of art putting their own spin on it, or create their very own unique colourful artwork.

To submit, post a photo of your artwork on social media tagging @amys_artbox on Instagram or @amypettingillsartbox on Facebook plus #amysartboxcomp

Alternatively email contact@amypettingill.co.uk

The closing date is Monday, November 30.

For more info visit www.amypettingill.co.uk/Artbox-Comp.htm