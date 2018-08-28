The Favourite made in Hatfield wins 12 BAFTA nominations

Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite, which was filmed on location at Hatfield House. This scene was shot in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures. Supplied by BFI London Film Festival / Element Pictures / Scarlet Films / Fox Searchlight Pictures

A movie made in Hatfield leads the way in the BAFTA nominations announced this morning.

Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox. Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

Following Olivia Colman’s Golden Globes success at the weekend, The Favourite is nominated in 12 categories for the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards.

The acerbic period comedy drama was largely shot on location at Hatfield House in the spring of 2017, with about 85 per cent of the movie filmed at the Hertfordshire stately home.

THE FAVOURITE leads the @BAFTA nominations with 12, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and two Best Supporting Actresses pic.twitter.com/DoN5bM2Xa4 — Fox Searchlight UK (@SearchlightUK) January 9, 2019

The Favourite’s 12 BAFTA nominations is five more than its closest rivals, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born, which each have seven nominations.

It is nominated for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, Editing, and Yorgos Lanthimos for Director.

On the acting front, Olivia Colman is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Queen Anne.

The Night Manager and Broadchurch star will battle Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), and Viola Davis (Widow) in the category.

Her The Favourite co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both nominated for Supporting Actress, alongside Amy Adams for Vice, Claire Foy in First Man and Margot Robbie, who plays Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots.

In the period costume drama, Rachel Weisz plays St Albans-born Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, who is usurped as the queen’s favourite by cousin Abigail, played by La La Land Oscar winner Emma Stone.

The Favourite faces competition from Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born and BlacKkKlansman for Best Film.

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday, February 10 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

The ceremony will be hosted by Joanna Lumley, and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD.