Advanced search

The Favourite made in Hatfield wins 12 BAFTA nominations

PUBLISHED: 10:23 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:47 09 January 2019

Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite, which was filmed on location at Hatfield House. This scene was shot in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite, which was filmed on location at Hatfield House. This scene was shot in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Supplied by BFI London Film Festival / Element Pictures / Scarlet Films / Fox Searchlight Pictures

A movie made in Hatfield leads the way in the BAFTA nominations announced this morning.

Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.Rachel Weisz in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

Following Olivia Colman’s Golden Globes success at the weekend, The Favourite is nominated in 12 categories for the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards.

The acerbic period comedy drama was largely shot on location at Hatfield House in the spring of 2017, with about 85 per cent of the movie filmed at the Hertfordshire stately home.

• MORE: Behind the scenes of filming The Favourite movie at Hatfield House

The Favourite’s 12 BAFTA nominations is five more than its closest rivals, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born, which each have seven nominations.

It is nominated for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, Editing, and Yorgos Lanthimos for Director.

On the acting front, Olivia Colman is nominated for Leading Actress for her role as Queen Anne.

The Night Manager and Broadchurch star will battle Glenn Close (The Wife), Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), and Viola Davis (Widow) in the category.

Her The Favourite co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both nominated for Supporting Actress, alongside Amy Adams for Vice, Claire Foy in First Man and Margot Robbie, who plays Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots.

In the period costume drama, Rachel Weisz plays St Albans-born Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, who is usurped as the queen’s favourite by cousin Abigail, played by La La Land Oscar winner Emma Stone.

• MORE: The story behind the Duchess of Marlborough, the Queen and the ‘Dirty Parlour Maid’ in The Favourite

The Favourite faces competition from Green Book, Roma, A Star is Born and BlacKkKlansman for Best Film.

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place on Sunday, February 10 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

The ceremony will be hosted by Joanna Lumley, and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Burglars steal safe from house in Welwyn Garden City

Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City and stole a safe.

Most Read

Hitchin hotel responds to customer complaints about Christmas parties

#includeImage($article, 225)

Big Ernie returns home after Stevenage community join the search

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The end of an era’ for Letchworth as Burrs shoe store set for closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

William Taylor: Conspiracy to murder accused plead not guilty

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family friend of Conor Spraggs to take on O2 fundraising climb in his memory

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City mum: ‘Every day all I want is my son back’

Anthony Chapman and proud dad Michael. Picture: Supplied by Cheryl Chapman

The Favourite made in Hatfield wins 12 BAFTA nominations

Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite, which was filmed on location at Hatfield House. This scene was shot in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Overturned car in Welwyn crash

A car overturned in a crash on Digswell Hill. Picture: A Law

Cross Country champs and parkruns galore as GCR start 2019 with a bang

Garden City Runners were out in force at the Herts Cross Country Championships.

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists