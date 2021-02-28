Herts zoo announces its reopening date

Published: 5:34 PM February 28, 2021

World of Animals at Paradise Wildlife Park is set to open again on April 12. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

A popular Hertfordshire zoo near Welwyn Hatfield has confirmed its reopening plans.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap announcement last Monday, Paradise Wildlife Park is set to open its doors again from Monday, April 12.

Provided certain government requirements are met, that is the date from which Step 2 lockdown restrictions will be eased, with outdoor attractions such as zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas allowed to open again to the public.

Announcing the reopening update on its Instagram feed, PWP posted: "From April 12th, we’re pleased to announce that we will be reopening Paradise Wildlife Park, subject to COVID restrictions."

Tickets have gone on sale again from the Broxbourne-based wildlife park's website.

A family arriving at World of Animals at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Families must book in advance and visitor numbers will be limited.

Paradise Wildlife Park's statement added: "The zoo, World of Dinosaurs, and outdoor play areas are open. Jaguars, indoor areas, paradise lagoon & tumble jungle are closed due to covid restrictions and development.

"All visitors, including our members, must pre-book tickets & time slots via our website in advance when they go on sale."

Managers at The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire site in White Stubbs Lane added: "Thank you and we can't wait to welcome you back to Paradise Wildlife Park in April!"

For more, and to pre-book tickets, visit www.pwpark.com







