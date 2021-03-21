Zack Snyder's Justice League and other superhero movies filmed in Hertfordshire

Video

Published: 9:30 AM March 21, 2021 Updated: 9:41 AM March 21, 2021

Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman in Zack Snyder's Justice League. - Credit: © 2021 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved TM & © DC

With Zack Snyder's Justice League now available to watch on Sky Cinema, here we take a look at a number of superhero blockbusters made in Hertfordshire.

Movies featuring Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, Superman, and Batman have all been made in the county over the years, with three of those fictional characters featuring in the new director's cut of Justice League.

Scenes of Justice League were shot at both Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire and Frogmore Paper Mill, in Apsley, Hemel Hempstead.

Zack Snyder's Justice League. - Credit: © 2021 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved TM & © DC

With Warner Bros based in the county at the Leavesden studios, it's no real surprise that location filming often takes place nearby.

The 2017 Wonder Woman origin movie starring Gal Gadot shot scenes at Hatfield House.

The Amazon warrior and US spy Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, infiltrate a party held at the German High Command in the fantasy action adventure set during World War One.

While the entrance of the German-run 'Belgian chateau' in the movie is actually Arundel Castle in West Sussex, the luxurious ball where Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, comes face to face with evil German General Ludendorff (Danny Huston) is inside Hatfield House.

Gal Gadot, wearing a blue ball gown with a sword tucked down her back, walks along the Long Gallery with its distinctive golden ceiling before dancing with Ludendorff.

Steve Trevor and nefarious chemist Dr Isabel Maru, aka Doctor Poison (Elena Anaya), were also in the scenes shot in the Long Gallery at Lord Salisbury's Jacobean mansion in Hatfield.

A favourite for filmmakers, the same room also features in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie starring Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne.

The Luna Cinema screening of Batman at Knebworth House with Michael Keaton on screen as Bruce Wayne with Knebworth doubling for Wayne Manor. - Credit: Alan Davies

You can see Batman on Sky Superhero (Sky channel 302) this week on Tuesday, March 23 at 3.40pm.

Burton's movie sees Keaton's masked hero set out to stop Jack Nicholson's villainous Joker from killing the citizens of Gotham City with toxic chemicals.

Helping to put the 'goth' in Gotham City in the movie is the exterior of Knebworth House.

Batman was filmed at Knebworth House. - Credit: Alan Davies

With its gargoyles and Gothic Revival style architecture, Knebworth House makes a suitably spooky Wayne Manor in Burton's Batman blockbuster.

Filmmakers also used the Banqueting Hall inside Knebworth House for the dinner date between Bruce Wayne and love interest Vicki Vale, played by Kim Basinger.

Moving down the A1(M), scenes between Bruce Wayne and loyal butler Alfred in the book-lined study were shot in Hatfield House’s library, while the Long Gallery was used for the gaming room fundraiser sequence.

The scenes where Vicki Vale and Alexander Knox enter Wayne Manor's costume armoury were filmed in the Marble Hall at Hatfield House.

Christopher Nolan's successful 2005 reboot of the Batman franchise saw the grounds of the Hatfield House estate used for filming of Batman Begins.

The movie stars Christian Bale as the billionaire playboy on a one-man crusade to clean up Gotham City's streets.

You can watch the first of Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy on Sky Cinema Superhero on Sunday, March 21 at 6pm.

Continuing the Batman theme, TV series prequel Pennyworth about butler Alfred's early life was filmed on location at both Knebworth House and Hatfield House, while the second series shot scenes near the Shredded Wheat site off Broadwater Road in Welwyn Garden City.

In Justice League, Batman, now played by Ben Affleck, and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) enlist a team capable of protecting the world from the impending threat of Steppenwolf and his Parademon army.

They are scouring the universe for three hidden Mother Boxes that would enable Steppenwolf to transcend worlds, lay waste to all enemies, and restore his good standing with his master, Darkseid.

Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Cyborg in Zack Snyder's definitive cut of Justice League. - Credit: © 2021 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved TM & © DC

Though most of Batman and Wonder Woman's initial efforts are met with resistance, they ultimately recruit Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller).

Joss Whedon finished the 2017 version of Justice League after director Zack Snyder stepped down from the project for personal reasons following the death of his daughter.

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie flopped with critics and fans, while the just released 'Snyder's Cut' is the original director's definitive vision of the film, with an extended running time of four hours.

Cyborg, The Flash, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman in Zack Snyder's Justice League. - Credit: © 2021 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved TM & © DC

Snyder created storyboards for the movie at Fred & Ginger Coffee in High Street, Kings Langley, and the coffee shop gets a nod in the new version of the blockbuster in a scene cut from Whedon's version.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Lois Lane (Amy Adams) is seen leaving a Fred & Ginger Coffee shop, and eagle-eyed viewers will see a brief cameo from director Zack Snyder, who is sitting inside the shop by the front window.

Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Cyborg in Zack Snyder's Justice League - Credit: © 2021 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved TM & © DC

Recent Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, also used Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden near Watford.

Once shooting in Virginia and Washington D.C., America, was completed, cast and key crew headed to Leavesden for soundstage work.

There the crew recreated the interiors of the White House Oval Office and the Smithsonian Museum.

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva in Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

They would later utilise a number of locations in England, including film-friendly Bovingdon Airfield in Hertfordshire.

Bovingdon was also a location for Justice League, again starring Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman alongside Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne / Batman, and Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman.

Wonder Woman 1984 filmmakers also crossed the county border into Cambridgeshire to shoot scenes at IWM Duxford.

The American Air Museum at Duxford was used for scenes of WW84 involving leads Gal Gadot and Chris Pine stealing a jet from an aircraft museum.

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor and Gal Gabot as Wonder Woman in a scene of Wonder Woman 1984 filmed in the American Air Museum at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics / © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Samantha Lee, events and filming coordinator at IWM Duxford, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Warner Bros on site at IWM Duxford for the filming of the movie, Wonder Woman 1984."

Gal Gabot as Wonder Woman and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984. - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics

Long before Henry Cavill became the Man of Steel, a Superman movie was made at Elstree Studios in the 1980s.

Starring Christopher Reeve in his final outing as Clark Kent, 1987's Superman IV: The Quest for Peace sees the superhero from Krypton take on Lex Luthor's latest creation - Nuclear Man.

The movie is being shown on Sky Cinema Superheroes at 12.45pm on Thursday, March 25.

Next year will see the release of a new Batman movie from Warner Bros. Pictures, with scenes filmed at Leavesden.

Robert Pattinson plays the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante crime fighter Batman and billionaire Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

Robert Pattinson in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure The Batman. - Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics

Starring alongside Pattinson as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin.

The film is due for release next year.

The Batman. - Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

It's not just DC Comics movies made in Herts though.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is another superhero adventure to have used Hatfield House for filming.

While on a school vacation to Europe, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) meets Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) in Prague.

However, the scenes between them were not shot in the Czech Republic but the Marble Hall at Hatfield House.

Scenes from Marvel's first Guardians of the Galaxy movie were also shot on location at Hemel Hempstead Hospital.



