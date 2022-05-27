News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
You Me At Six set times announced for Hatfield Sinners Never Sleep 10th anniversary show

Alan Davies

Published: 6:59 PM May 27, 2022
Updated: 8:03 PM May 27, 2022
You Me At Six will play Hatfield Park on Bank Holiday Thursday, June 2.

You Me At Six will play Hatfield Park on Bank Holiday Thursday, June 2. The concert will celebrate 10 years of the band's Sinners Never Sleep album. - Credit: Supplied by Slam Dunk

Organisers have confirmed the set times for You Me At Six's huge outdoor concert in Hatfield.

The Surrey rockers bring their special Celebrating 10 Years of Sin anniversary show to Hatfield Park on Bank Holiday Thursday, June 2.

Taking place at the Slam Dunk Festival site, YMAS will also play Leeds Temple Newsam Park on Wednesday, June 1 – the day before Hatfield Park.

The last time You Me At Six played Hatfield was in 2015 when they headlined Slam Dunk South across town at its former festival home at the University of Hertfordshire.

You Me At Six headlining Slam Dunk Festival South 2015 in Hatfield

You Me At Six headlining Slam Dunk Festival South 2015 in Hatfield. - Credit: Supplied by Slam Dunk

You Me At Six will take to the stage at both their 10 Years of Sin gigs at 8.45pm, playing album Sinners Never Sleep in full.

Doors to Hatfield Park open at 4pm and first support act Kid Kapichi will kick off proceedings from 4.40pm to 5.10pm.

Holding Absence are due on stage from 5.30pm to 6pm, before Yonaka play from 6.25pm to 7.05pm.

The set time for main support group The Hunna is from 7.30pm to 8.15pm.

You Me At Six's headline set is scheduled from 8.45pm to 10.15pm.

For those travelling to Hatfield by train, the entrance to Hatfield Park is opposite the railway station.

YMAS singer Josh Franceschi and the rest of the band visited the grounds of Hatfield House earlier this year to look around the Hertfordshire park.

The band posted a short video of the trip to the historic venue on their Instagram page last week.

Frontman Josh says he's looking forward to playing single No One Does It Better when he returns to Hatfield Park on June 2.

Looking ahead to their outdoor gigs in Leeds and Hatfield, bass guitarist Matt Barnes says in the clip: "I'm quite excited to play Loverboy.

"Just get everyone, get all the big crowd vocal, get everyone singing along to the 'da-da-da-da-da' bit."

When asked what he's looking forward to playing from 2011 third studio album Sinners Never Sleep in Hatfield, guitarist Max Helyer says in the Instagram video: "I'm gonna say Reckless I think.

"Start of the summer season, Reckless kicks in. What a good way to kick off the season."

As for drummer Daniel Flint, he replies: "You know what? Time is Money.

"I'm just interested to see how it goes down because we've never actually played it before live.

"I've only listened to it once or twice since we even recorded the record."

Guitarist Chris 'Chewy' Miller picks track Little Death, saying: "Big ol' crowd, big woah moment, big lights."

For tickets to You Me At Six in Hatfield, visit https://www.seetickets.com/tour/you-me-at-six

