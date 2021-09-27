Updated

Published: 11:12 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 11:58 AM September 27, 2021

You Me At Six have announced a huge show at Hatfield Park for Thursday, June 2, 2022. - Credit: Slam Dunk/You Me At Six

You Me At Six have announced a headline show at Hatfield's Slam Dunk Festival site next summer.

The rockers will play Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Presented by Slam Dunk, support will come from The Hunna, with more bands to be announced.

The concert will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Sinners Never Sleep, with YMAS playing the album in full.

You Me At Six will also play a '10 Years of Sin' show at Slam Dunk Festival's North site in Temple Newsam, Leeds, on Wednesday, June 1.

Slam Dunk Festival posted on Instagram: "We are pleased to announce that our old friends @youmeatsixofficial will be using the Slam Dunk sites for two exclusive anniversary celebrations for their Sinners Never Sleep album.

"Catch them at Leeds Temple Newsam on Wednesday 1st June and Hatfield Park on Thursday 2nd June.

"With bank holidays after both nights, you can enjoy yourself even more listening to them play the album in full as well as selection of their other hits!"

"Limited early bird tickets for just £32 are available from 10am on Wednesday by pre-ordering the Sinners Never Sleep 10th anniversary edition."

General admission tickets cost £35, plus booking fees.

Pre-sale for both shows opens on Wednesday, September 29 at 10am for those with exclusive access.

General tickets go on sale on Thursday, September 30 at 10am.

A Day To Remember were due to play a show in Hatfield Park the day before Slam Dunk Festival 2020 hit town. That concert last year was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, organisers are hoping to get extra use out of the Slam Dunk festival sites again next year.

You Me At Six previously headlined Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield in 2015 when it was held on the University of Hertfordshire's College Lane Campus.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 will take place in the grounds of Hatfield House on Saturday, June 4, 2022, with tickets now on sale.

