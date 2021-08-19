Published: 9:43 PM August 19, 2021

On World Photography Day 2021, Paradise Wildlife Park has announced the return of its photography competition.

The contest aims to showcase some of the incredible photographic talent and beautiful wildlife at the Hertfordshire zoo.

A PWP spokesperson said: "Have you taken photos whilst here at the Park within the last year of some of our amazing animals?

"If so, enter today and be in the chance of winning some fantastic prizes!"

If you have taken a great picture like this, enter Paradise Wildlife Park's photography competition. - Credit: Cam Whitnall

The photo competition will be judged by wildlife photographer Roger Hooper, Paradise Wildlife Park brothers Cam, Tyler and Aaron Whitnall, the hosts of CBBC’s One Zoo Three, and Giles Clark, The Big Cat Sanctuary’s director of big cats and conservation.

The overall winner will be invited to the launch of the Sun Bear Heights, Jaguar Jungle, and Otter Rocks later this year.

Tiger Aleena at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Cam Whitnall

They will receive an annual membership to Paradise Wildlife Park, a photographic day at the zoo's sister charity, The Big Cat Sanctuary, with head photographer Alma Leaper, and be the main feature in the White Stubb Lane zoo's 2022 calendar.

There will be a shortlist of 11 commended entrants that will also feature in PWP's 2022 calendar and receive two free tickets to Paradise.

Paradise Wildlife Park has launched a photography competition. - Credit: Cam Whitnall





How to enter:

Format: Digital images in JPG or TIFF format.

Size: 3MB or more.

Orientation: Landscape.

Submission: The names for photos should be formatted as: Candidate Name – Animal – Photo Title.

Submissions must be via email or submitted via Dropbox or another free file transfer service such as WeTransfer. They should be sent to pwpcompetition@gmail.com.



Deadline: Friday, October 15, 2021.



Results: Results will be announced on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Only successful entrants will be contacted, via email.



* Upon entry to the competition, entrants agree to give Paradise Wildlife Park rights to publish their submitted images across all online, print, and other media. There is no age restriction on entries.