Video

Published: 6:30 PM June 10, 2021

The cover of Route 66, Woody & Kleiny's single with The Hoosiers. - Credit: Woody & Kleiny / The Hoosiers

YouTube stars Woody & Kleiny are releasing a single ahead of the Euros to raise money for a mental health charity.

The internet pranksters from Welwyn Garden City have teamed up with The Hoosiers to record single Route 66.

Out on Friday, June 11, the Euro 2020 release will be raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The dynamic duo, who have millions of followers on social media, posted on their Instagram page: "THIS IS A DREAM COME TRUE! Pre-order our song now.

"Proceeds going to the amazing mental health charity ‘Calm’. This is everyone’s opportunity to have a positive impact!"

Available on all music platforms, visit https://frtyfve.ffm.to/route66 to order the single.

In a video posted on their social media channels, football fans Paul Wood and Paul Klein – aka Woody and Kleiny – further explained the reasons for branching out into music ahead of the Euros, with a serious message behind their latest fun project.

Woody said: "Me and Kleiny have decided to do a song."

Known for their online pranks and viral challenges, Kleiny added: "No joke. We are actually releasing a song."

In the message to fans, Woody continued: "Me and Kleiny have been creating content for way over 10 years now and throughout that time we've been flooded with messages, DMs and all sorts from you guys, talking about how our videos have helped you with your mental health problems and issues.

Woody & Kleiny with The Hoosiers are releasing Euros single Route 66. - Credit: Woody & Kleiny / The Hoosiers

"It's been something that we've always wanted to do more on.

"We have got an opportunity, with you guys, to have an amazing, powerful impact."

Kleiny said: "When this song popped up we just couldn't turn it down.

Woody and Kleiny appeared on the third season of Britain's Got Talent as a freestyle football duo. Here they are filming a video for their YouTube channel in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant

"Proceeds go to the amazing charity CALM who do such an amazing job, and we're just really proud to be a part of this project. Especially after the year we've had, it just felt the right time to do this song."

Referring to single collaborators The Hoosiers, Kleiny added: "We don't know what we are doing, so we thought we'd bring some people on who do know what they are doing."

Internet sensations Woody and Kleiny at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event in 2019. They are releasing a Euros single Route 66 with The Hoosiers. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography

The Hoosiers are best known for top 10 hits Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr. A from 2007 number one album The Trick to Life.

The new release is deeply personal for both Woody and Kleiny.

Of single Route 66 , Kleiny said: "This song is for the Euros.

"It's about bringing people together, putting smiles on as many faces as we possibly can, and just to raise as much awareness for mental health."

"So with mental health, everyone's kind of got their own story," says Woody in the pair's YouTube video.

"I've got my own demons which I'm fighting most days and that has an effect on my day-to-day life.

"I think what we're doing here for this charity really gives us an opportunity to give back to something which is really close to our hearts and help as many people as we possibly can, and let people know it is OK to not to be OK."

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny. - Credit: Woody and Kleiny.

Kleiny added: "Me and Woody have been lucky enough to have each other when we've had our own personal problems.

"I've had my own battles with mental health and I've had Woody to talk to, which I thank him so much for that because we know that there's so many people out there who don't have anyone to talk to.

"That's why partnering with CALM mental health charity was really, really important for us."

The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is leading a movement against suicide.

It runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – seven hours a day, seven days a week for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems. For more on CALM, visit www.thecalmzone.net

Paul Wood and Paul Klein, known as Woody and Kleiny, have been making videos for their YouTube channel since 2013. - Credit: Archant

Entertainers Woody and Kleiny first found TV fame when they auditioned as a freestyle football duo on Britain's Got Talent more than a decade ago.

Simon Cowell remarked: "You guys are like the Ant-y and Dec-y of football juggling."

However, they didn't reach the live semi-finals of the series.

Since then they've gained millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram, and have their own LUC Clothing range.

The pair released their first book, The Social Struggle: How We Took Over The Internet, in 2019 and turned on the WGC town centre Christmas lights that year.

Woody and Kleiny turning on the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights in 2019. - Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography

In 2020, they appeared on TV again when then hit the road in E4 series Celebrity Coach Trip alongside Blue stars Antony Costa and Simon Webbe, and skaters Alex Murphy and Brianne Delcourt from Dancing on Ice.

Last year they created exclusive behind-the-scenes content for ITV's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!