Charity music festival Wilkestock is 'officially back for 2021'
- Credit: Mary Cullen
A popular charity music festival is set to return to the Hertfordshire countryside later this year.
Having cancelled last year's show due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed they are going ahead with Wilkestock 2021.
After taking a year off, the festival is due to take place at its usual site in Frogmore Hill near Stevenage on new dates from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.
Featuring various live music stages and DJ stages, it will be for over 18s only on the Friday and Saturday, and open to all on the Sunday.
Early bird tickets are on sale now via the Wilkestock website at wilkestock.com, with the line-up to be announced.
The festival posted on its social media pages: "Wilkestock is OFFICIALLY back for 2021! We are thrilled to announce that Wilkestock will be back this year!
"With acts yet to be announced, early bird tickets will only be available for a little while longer… so get yours now!"
Posting an update on Instagram later in the week, Wilkestock wrote: "WOW! We are absolutely blown away by the support you guys have given us after this week's Wilkestock 2021 announcement."
Most Read
- 1 Family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' son who died on the railway
- 2 Woman dies in collision with tipper van
- 3 Charge for more than three hours parking confirmed in town centre
- 4 Shrubs to be removed in preparation for town centre works
- 5 Air ambulance lands at scene of serious collision
- 6 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- 7 Tipper van and pedestrian involved in collision
- 8 International Women’s Day: Looking back on the women who inspired us over the last year
- 9 Herts metal companies formed an illegal price-fixing 'cartel'
- 10 'Exciting milestone' for town as new multi-storey car park to open next week
Profits from the festival go to charity.