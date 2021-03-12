Charity music festival Wilkestock is 'officially back for 2021'

Published: 7:24 PM March 12, 2021

Slaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. The festival is due to return in September. - Credit: Mary Cullen

A popular charity music festival is set to return to the Hertfordshire countryside later this year.

Having cancelled last year's show due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed they are going ahead with Wilkestock 2021.

After taking a year off, the festival is due to take place at its usual site in Frogmore Hill near Stevenage on new dates from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.

Featuring various live music stages and DJ stages, it will be for over 18s only on the Friday and Saturday, and open to all on the Sunday.

Revellers enjoying Wilkestock Festival 2019. - Credit: Mary Cullen

Early bird tickets are on sale now via the Wilkestock website at wilkestock.com, with the line-up to be announced.

The festival posted on its social media pages: "Wilkestock is OFFICIALLY back for 2021! We are thrilled to announce that Wilkestock will be back this year!

"With acts yet to be announced, early bird tickets will only be available for a little while longer… so get yours now!"

Posting an update on Instagram later in the week, Wilkestock wrote: "WOW! We are absolutely blown away by the support you guys have given us after this week's Wilkestock 2021 announcement."

Profits from the festival go to charity.



