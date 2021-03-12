News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Charity music festival Wilkestock is 'officially back for 2021'

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:24 PM March 12, 2021   
Slaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019.

Slaves headlined the Saturday night at Wilkestock Festival 2019. The festival is due to return in September. - Credit: Mary Cullen

A popular charity music festival is set to return to the Hertfordshire countryside later this year.

Having cancelled last year's show due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed they are going ahead with Wilkestock 2021.

After taking a year off, the festival is due to take place at its usual site in Frogmore Hill near Stevenage on new dates from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.

Featuring various live music stages and DJ stages, it will be for over 18s only on the Friday and Saturday, and open to all on the Sunday.

Revellers enjoying Wilkestock Festival 2019.

Revellers enjoying Wilkestock Festival 2019. - Credit: Mary Cullen

Early bird tickets are on sale now via the Wilkestock website at wilkestock.com, with the line-up to be announced.

The festival posted on its social media pages: "Wilkestock is OFFICIALLY back for 2021! We are thrilled to announce that Wilkestock will be back this year!

"With acts yet to be announced, early bird tickets will only be available for a little while longer… so get yours now!"

Posting an update on Instagram later in the week, Wilkestock wrote: "WOW! We are absolutely blown away by the support you guys have given us after this week's Wilkestock 2021 announcement."

Most Read

  1. 1 Family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' son who died on the railway
  2. 2 Woman dies in collision with tipper van
  3. 3 Charge for more than three hours parking confirmed in town centre
  1. 4 Shrubs to be removed in preparation for town centre works
  2. 5 Air ambulance lands at scene of serious collision
  3. 6 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
  4. 7 Tipper van and pedestrian involved in collision
  5. 8 International Women’s Day: Looking back on the women who inspired us over the last year
  6. 9 Herts metal companies formed an illegal price-fixing 'cartel'
  7. 10 'Exciting milestone' for town as new multi-storey car park to open next week

Profits from the festival go to charity.


Music
Hertford News
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Train stopping at Welwyn Garden City station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Person dies after being hit by train near Welwyn Garden City railway...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Town Centre has reopened four weeks after lockdown. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Planning

From 'half-baked' to a New Town - did planners keep their promise to...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
De Havilland Primary School

Hatfield school appoints new headteacher

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The 20ft facade collapsed from a council-owned flat above Peacocks in Hatfield. Picture credit: Hele

Planning

The many promises to save Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus