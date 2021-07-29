Video

Published: 6:30 PM July 29, 2021

The early seasons of Grange Hill starring Todd Carty as Tucker Jenkins can be seen on BritBox. - Credit: BBC

School's out for the summer. But did you know that Grange Hill pupils came to Hatfield for a school year?

Or that Knebworth House once doubled for notorious girls' school St Trinian's?

Do you remember when the fictional students of Rudge Park Comprehensive from The Inbetweeners enjoyed a field trip... in St Albans city centre?

Here's three school-based films and TV programmes that were partly shot on location in Hertfordshire.





1. Grange Hill

Pupils of Onslow St Audrey's in Hatfield mixed with Grange Hill characters back in the late 1980s when the schools 'merged' on set for filming.

From 1985, Grange Hill was filmed at Neptune House on the former Associated Television (ATV) studios site in Borehamwood, now BBC Elstree Centre.

However, for one series the fictional school was also filmed on location in Hatfield.

Following the merger of Onslow and St Audrey's secondary schools in the mid 1980s, producers of the BBC teen drama took over the empty former St Audrey's site in Travellers Lane, before it was eventually demolished.

The school site opposite De Havilland Primary School, and near Hatfield Leisure Centre, is today a housing estate and St Christopher's Care Home, but was recognisable on screen to Hatfield pupils of that era when Grange Hill series 12 aired in 1989. Northdown Road was also used for scenes.

Grange Hill students of the class of 1988-89 included John Alford as Robbie Wright, Michelle Gayle as Fiona Wilson, and Sean Maguire as Tegs Ratcliffe. Other characters included Danny Kendall, who tragically died during the series, Calley Donnington, Trevor Cleaver, Georgina Hayes, Ronnie Birtles, and Gonch Gardner.

For the series 12 finale, Grange Hill's first-ever school prom, students from the newly merged Onslow St Audrey's were invited along as extras for the movie-themed fancy dress party.

The end-of-term farewell also saw fearsome deputy headmaster Mr Bronson (Michael Sheard) retiring, and GH student Ziggy Greaves, played by George Christopher, departing to return home to Liverpool.

The prom was filmed in the school hall and cast and extras even enjoyed the odd game of football on the school grounds during breaks in filming.

Although series 12, which first aired on BBC in 1989, has yet to reach BritBox, you can follow Tucker Jenkins (Todd Carty), Benny and the class of '78, on the subscription service and the arrival of Zammo in series five.

The first six series of Grange Hill are now available on the streaming site.





2. The Inbetweeners

The Inbetweeners can be watched again on BritBox. - Credit: Channel 4

Sticking with school-themed TV series, this coming-of-age adolescent E4 sitcom also includes scenes shot in Hertfordshire.

Containing strong language and adult humour, The Inbetweeners stars Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas as Rudge Park Comprehensive pupils Will, Jay, Neil and Simon respectively.

Will McKenzie's house is actually located in Whitley Close, Abbots Langley, with the village a regular haunt for filming of the series.

The first episode of the second series, Field Trip, sees Jay and Neil carrying out a questionnaire on their infamous geography trip to Swanage.

However, these scenes were not shot on the Dorset coast but in St Albans' Market Place, with Jay getting a slap in the face for asking one passerby some rather inappropriate questions.

You can watch all episodes of The Inbetweeners on Channel 4's catch-up service All 4 and on streamer BritBox.





3. St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold

St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold was partly filmed at Knebworth House with the Hertfordshire mansion doubling for the infamous girls' school. - Credit: Alan Davies

The school has been shown on screen many times and the 2009 movie St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold featured Knebworth House as the infamous educational establishment.

The anarchic girls of St Trinian's are on the hunt for buried treasure after discovering headmistress Camilla Fritton (Rupert Everett) is related to a famous pirate.

The movie features a star-studded cast including a member of Girls Aloud, Sarah Harding, and two Doctor Whos – David Tennant and the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whittaker.

The film also stars Colin Firth, who filmed both The King's Speech and The Secret Garden at Knebworth House.

Kaiser Chiefs playing Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party at Knebworth House. Picture: Robert James Ryder - Credit: Knebworth Park Photographic

I Predict a Riot singer Ricky Wilson also plays a rockstar in the movie. Last summer Ricky Wilson headlined Knebworth Park with the Kaiser Chiefs as part of Pub in the Park's drive in Garden Party.

Knebworth House was used as a filming location for St Trinian's 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold. - Credit: Alan Davies

