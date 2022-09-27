News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
New season starts for Welwyn Garden City Photographic Club members at their new venue

Alan Davies

Published: 6:00 PM September 27, 2022
Cornflower by John Fogarty

Cornflower by John Fogarty - Credit: John Fogarty

A new season has begun for members of Welwyn Garden City Photographic Club at their new venue.

The WGC club’s photographers are now meeting at Christchurch Baptist Church on Tewin Road.

The Jetty by Martin Parratt

The Jetty by Martin Parratt - Credit: Martin Parratt

Following the club’s first meeting of the new term, a spokesperson said: “It was a great opportunity to chat about all things photographic over a cup of coffee, and find out what lies ahead in the club timetable.” 

The club runs weekly meetings on a Tuesday evening, either in person or over Zoom. 

These include talks from renowned national and international photographers, friendly print and digital competitions, and members’ nights.

Konik Pony by June Sparham

Konik Pony by June Sparham - Credit: June Sparham

Membership costs £50 for the year, and you can come along for a free taster session by emailing membership-secretary@welwynphotoclub.org.uk

Exterior Saffron Tower by Alistair Freeborn

Exterior Saffron Tower by Alistair Freeborn - Credit: Alistair Freeborn

Lookout by Cirla Peall

Lookout by Cirla Peall - Credit: Cirla Peall

Spiral by Rachel Dunsdon

Spiral by Rachel Dunsdon - Credit: Rachel Dunsdon


Welwyn Garden City News

