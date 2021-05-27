Step back in time as Welwyn Roman Baths reopen to visitors

Published: 6:16 PM May 27, 2021

Welwyn Roman Baths are set to reopen this weekend in time for the school half-term holiday.

The heritage site will admit visitors again from Saturday, May 29, following the resumption of the mill and exhibition tours at Mill Green Museum and Mill on May 17, 2021, when the country moved to Step 3 of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

A skeleton on display at Welwyn Roman Baths. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The plan will see this hidden gem, located under the A1(M) motorway, reopening for pre-booked tours at weekends and every day during the Hertfordshire school holidays.

Family tours and guided tours are available at Welwyn Roman Baths.

Bernard Sarson, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's executive member for leisure and community safety, said: “First the museum and now the Roman Baths! We’re so pleased to be open and welcoming back visitors.

"We want everyone to feel safe when they visit our venues and our special guided tours are a fun, COVID-secure way to learn about our important local history.”

The ruins were uncovered in the 1960s by local archaeologist Tony Rook.

Family tours start at 2pm and are bookable for up to two households, costing £20 per household.

Visitors are invited to step back in time and hear about how Romans lived in Welwyn over 1,800 years ago.

Adventurers can explore the Roman Baths with a series of trails provided on entry which are great for families, as they are suitable for a range of ages.

Guided tours start at 3.30pm and are aimed at adults. Up to six people can book on, to adhere to the government guidelines for the Rule of Six.

You can delve into the history of the Welwyn Roman Baths, and look at how the Villa built on the Dicket Mead site was discovered in 1960 and then excavated over the next 10 years.

This tour is £10 per person.

For more information, including prices, visit www.welwynromanbaths.co.uk



