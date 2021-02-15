'Whatever 2021 brings we will keep on singing!'

Published: 9:28 AM February 15, 2021

Welwyn Harmony singers taking part in the Three Choirs Tea and Song Party. - Credit: Leepyphotos.

A Welwyn Hatfield-based a cappella chorus is looking for a brighter 2021 and will keep on singing.

Here Welwyn Harmony member Sarah Stevens looks back on the past 12 months and forward to the year ahead.

What a year 2020 was. Welwyn Harmony started the year on a high, having just won the 'Most Improved Chorus' award at a national ladies’ singing competition.

We were very excited to be part of the launch of the WGC Centenary celebrations, and to be one of the three choirs planning a Love to Sing course and gala concert.

Then March brought lockdown. No live rehearsals and no live performances. All our efforts switched to supporting members through the challenges of COVID whilst sustaining our singing.

Singing is so good for keeping up spirits and general wellbeing. More technically minded members explored how to run rehearsals and social events on Zoom.

In the summer, as permitted, we sang together in socially distanced groups in back gardens, moving to a school hall in the autumn when it got colder. And we finished the year in fine style with a riotous Christmas Party on Zoom.

As time progressed, we experimented with different online programmes, producing music videos from individual home recordings, video clips and photos. We have made seven so far, including one celebrating WGC100.

You can view them all on YouTube by searching for Welwyn Harmony.

The most recent video, Beauty and the Beast, is a Valentine's Day tribute showcasing love, friends and family.

And now for 2021. We are kicking the year off with a Love to Sing course on Zoom, learning a cheery, upbeat song looking to happier times ahead.

We are running four sessions on Saturday mornings from 10am to 11.30am, starting on Saturday, February 27.

So if you fancy singing your way into spring come and give us a try.

It’s free, friendly and fun. If you enjoy the experience, why not become a member? We’d love to see you.

As a chorus member who joined after our 2020 Love to Sing course said: “Singing with Welwyn Harmony has been a bit of sunshine in an otherwise pretty bleak year."

To register, or find out more, email info@welwynharmony.co.uk





Sarah added: "It looks as though restrictions for singers are going to continue into 2021.

"Hopefully they will be relaxed so that we will be able to sing together again by the summer, and perhaps even put on a performance or two.

"So, do keep a lookout for that. In the meantime, we will be continuing our regular Tuesday night rehearsals on Zoom, with a mixture of singing, coaching, and social fun.

"Whatever 2021 brings Welwyn Harmony will keep on singing!"







