CarmenCo will open the new season of the Welwyn Garden Concert Club at St Francis Church in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Supplied by Welwyn Garden Concert Club

Welwyn Garden Concert Club opens its 2022-23 season next month.

The club launches its new season at St Francis Church on Saturday, October 15 with a performance by CarmenCo.

This unusual trio of two guitars and flute/voice performs its own arrangements of orchestral pieces, opera, folk and world music. They will be playing music by Mozart, de Falla, Elgar and, of course, Bizet’s Carmen.

One of the guitarists in CarmenCo is David Massey, who has performed both at the Concert Club in WGC and at the Friends Music Concerts before and is well-known to local audiences.

Living locally and having started his guitar lessons at Mid Herts Music Centre, he famously reached the Concerto Final of the BBC Young Musician of the Year.

"David has previously appeared as a solo artist for us but is now part of this prize-winning trio," said Welwyn Garden Concert Club's Helen Shabetai.

"One review cited that 'CarmenCo magically evoke the heat, the tension and the bustle of the drama’. It should be an exciting evening."

Welwyn Garden Concert Club has been promoting professional concerts in the town for 78 years and has a reputation for engaging young rising stars alongside better-known established artists.

In addition to David Massey, this season features two other well-known local performers.

Andrew Watkinson, first violinist of the world-famous Endellion String Quartet, will be bringing musical friends along in January to give a fundraising concert for the club.

Julian Trevelyan, another Mid Herts Music Centre BBC Young Musician Finalist, will also give a piano recital in April.

Helen added: "The three remaining concerts in the season feature the Solem Quartet and Pelléas Ensemble, both of whom have been very well received here before, and the Wiener Mozart-Trio, who are able to join us as part of their UK tour next May."

Organisers have managed to keep concert tickets to £20 this season, but if you take advantage of the club's season ticket you can save 33 per cent over the six concerts.

If you can’t make one of the concerts it doesn’t matter – just lend the ticket to a friend to let them experience the excitement of live music in a great venue.

"If you haven’t been to one of our concerts before, why not try CarmenCo on October 15 and then upgrade your ticket to a season ticket, and still get the discount!" said Helen.

Young people also go free, with CAVATINA Chamber Music Trust enabling 8 to 25 year olds to come to all of the concerts free of charge.

Helen added: "Anyone who is learning an instrument will be inspired by hearing fantastic musicians playing in the intimate setting of St Francis Church.

"There is no need to book in advance for free youth tickets, just come on the evening and register at the entrance."

Details about the whole season’s performances are on the website www.wgconcertclub.org.uk.