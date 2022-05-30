Sculptor hoping ‘uplifting’ Welwyn Garden City exhibition will put smiles on faces

Martin Bushell will be displaying his work at The Howard Centre on June 25 and 26. - Credit: Martin Bushell

A sculptor is hoping to put smiles on people’s faces when his ‘uplifting’ exhibition launches in Welwyn Garden City next month.

Martin Bushell’s 'Sculption' exhibition will be on at The Howard Centre from Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, June 26, with entry free for the public.

With a selection of unique and quirky sculptures, Martin is hoping his work will put smiles on faces.

“The sculptures are intended to be uplifting, life-affirming, and fun,” he said.

Exhibition visitors are encouraged to vote for their favourite work. - Credit: Martin Bushell

“A celebration of life. Making a little dent in the darkness of the world. My work is intended for everyone, young and old, for somebody who has maybe never set foot in an art gallery.

“We deserve to smile after all the nonsense we have all been through.”

With Martin hoping to display his work in Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and beyond following the exhibition, visitors are invited to suggest locations and vote for their favourite sculpture.