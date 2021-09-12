Movies from around the world to be screened as WGC Film Society returns to Campus West cinema

Published: 7:00 PM September 12, 2021

After an 18-month absence because of COVID lockdowns, WGC Film Society finally returns to Campus West this month.

The society begins screening movies again on Sunday, September 26 with a short season of four films in Campus West Cinema Screen 3.

This will complete the season halted by the first lockdown in 2020. Society members from 2019/20 will have free admission.

Screen 3 at Campus West is fully air conditioned, and there will be plenty of space to spread out.

The first movie back will be Shoplifters. This is the fifth film the society has shown by the Japanese master of family drama, Hirokazu Kore-eda.

After one of their shoplifting sessions, Osamu and his son come across a little girl in the freezing cold.

Osamu’s wife agrees to take care of her. The family scrape by and live happily together until an unforeseen incident tests the bonds that unite them.

The classic Italian film, The Conformist, will be shown on October 17.

By famous director Bernardo Bertolucci, it is a character study of a person who willingly follows the ideological fashions of his day.

Marcello (Jean-Louis Trintignant) agrees to kill his college mentor, a political refugee.

The film is critically revered for the way it recreates the atmosphere of Fascist Italy with some of the most complex visual compositions ever seen on film.

In Spanish film Summer 1993, six-year-old Frida looks on in silence as the last objects from her recently deceased mother's apartment in Barcelona are placed in boxes.

Adjusting to life in the countryside with her aunt, uncle and cousin is difficult. This is an autobiographical film, with not the slightest sentimentality. You can see it on November 21.

Completing the season is Cold War by famous Polish director Pawel Pawlikowski on January 9.

It is a passionate love story where a man and a woman meet in the ruins of post-war Poland.

Ranging over 1950s Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, it’s the tale of a couple separated by politics, character flaws and unfortunate twists of fate.



For new members, all four shows can be seen at the Campus West Cinema Screen 3 for a membership fee of just £20 (students £10). There is nothing else to pay.

Non-members may attend any show, as guests, for £7.

If you want refreshments, please remember that Campus West has adopted a cashless policy, but you can pay cash for individual tickets (£7) at the WGC Film Society desk just before entering the cinema.

All shows are on Sundays, and start at 7.30pm.

A fresh film season will start in late January 2022.

For information about joining, email the membership secretary, Viv Wearing, at WGCFSmembership@gmail.com,visit the society’s website at www.wgcfs.org.uk, or just come along to any show.