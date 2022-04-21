News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Welwyn Comedy Club celebrates turning four with exciting anniversary show

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:51 PM April 21, 2022
Welwyn Comedy Club

Welwyn Comedy Club is celebrating its fourth birthday later this month. - Credit: Welwyn Comedy Club

Welwyn Comedy Club is celebrating its fourth anniversary with an exciting show later this month.

Taking place at the Welwyn Sports and Social Clubs on Friday, April 29, UK comedy circuit favourite Pierre Collins is the star attraction on the night.

Sachin Kumarendran and Ed Mulvey are also set to take to the stage, with Pauline Eyre on MCing duties.

“These nights have proved incredibly popular amongst our membership,” said WSSC chairperson, Sue Griffin.

“We have regulars coming from as far away as Stotfold and Bishop's Stortford to enjoy the nights.

“Along with the established acts we promote new comedy at every event with two open slots. We have five comedians in total which keeps the night fresh and moves it along at a great pace with lots of laughter.”

Club members will be able to get into the show free, with tickets on the door discounted at £5. . Doors open from 7pm with the comedy starting at 8pm.

Welwyn News

Don't Miss

Picnic Social, a bar and street food venue will be hosting a welcome party, launching Scran & Tipple’s new burger bar.  

Food and Drink

Picnic Social brings London-style street food to WGC

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
The new look main bar at The White Hart, Hatfield.

Community pub reopening its doors after £300K refit

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Council bins

Easter

Revised Welwyn Hatfield bin collection dates after Easter

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is at a near standstill on the M25 as two lanes closed. 

Herts Live News

M25: Easter bank holiday traffic chaos near Potters Bar

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon