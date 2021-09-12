Day of events to celebrate United Reformed Church's centenary in Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: United Reformed Church
Welwyn Garden City’s United Reformed Church is celebrating the centenary of its congregation worshiping in the town this year.
To mark the occasion the church is holding a day of events on Saturday, September 18.
Located in Church Road, opposite Sainsburys, the church will be open from 10am to 4pm, with displays detailing the history of the church and the people who have worshiped there.
This will include the original plans of the building, which opened in 1927, and was designed by the architect Louis de Soissons, who was also the original architect of Welwyn Garden City.
There will be refreshments available throughout the day, and a special centenary recipe book will be on sale.
All profits will go to the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Service.
The event includes a programme of talks, music and activities:
Most Read
- 1 Phantoms of the railway - the ghost lines of Welwyn and Harpenden
- 2 Controversial Welwyn Garden City high-rise development proposal refused
- 3 TV star Richard Rawlings from Gas Monkey Garage heading to Knebworth for Petrolheadonism Live
- 4 Frustration for school as COVID-19 delays new sports hall opening
- 5 Proposed new Herts film studios included in Hertsmere Borough Council's Media Quarter in draft Local Plan
- 6 70-year-old dies following single-vehicle collision in Welwyn
- 7 St Neots Town romp to four-star victory over woeful Welwyn Garden City
- 8 Boss brands Welwyn Garden City performance 'shameful' after loss to St Neots Town
- 9 Students condemn proposals for mainly online classes at University of Hertfordshire
- 10 Slam Dunk Festival's triumphant 2021 return is smash success
- 10am: Event opening by Rev Jane Weedon, followed by live music.
- 11am and 2.30pm: Talks on the history of Welwyn Garden City by Tony Skottowe, chairman of the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust.
- 12.30pm and 1.30pm: Singing from the Herts of Love Gospel Choir.
Throughout the day there will be the opportunity to place a photograph and a written memory of a loved one who has passed away during the pandemic in a sealed envelope (maximum size 11cm x 22cm).
These will be buried in a time capsule at a later date, as part of a commemorative service at the church.
Bulbs will also be planted in the shape of an ichthys – the Christian fish symbol – during the day.