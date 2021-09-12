Published: 7:30 PM September 12, 2021

A September 1931 photograph showing members of United Reformed Church’s Young Person's Association. They are standing at the rear of the building in Church Road. - Credit: United Reformed Church

Welwyn Garden City’s United Reformed Church is celebrating the centenary of its congregation worshiping in the town this year.

To mark the occasion the church is holding a day of events on Saturday, September 18.

Located in Church Road, opposite Sainsburys, the church will be open from 10am to 4pm, with displays detailing the history of the church and the people who have worshiped there.

This will include the original plans of the building, which opened in 1927, and was designed by the architect Louis de Soissons, who was also the original architect of Welwyn Garden City.

A hut in woodland near where the council offices now stand where the first non-conformist service was held in May 1921. Services were held fortnightly, alternating with those of the Church of England. - Credit: United Reformed Church

There will be refreshments available throughout the day, and a special centenary recipe book will be on sale.

All profits will go to the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Service.

The event includes a programme of talks, music and activities:

10am: Event opening by Rev Jane Weedon, followed by live music.

11am and 2.30pm: Talks on the history of Welwyn Garden City by Tony Skottowe, chairman of the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust.

12.30pm and 1.30pm: Singing from the Herts of Love Gospel Choir.

Throughout the day there will be the opportunity to place a photograph and a written memory of a loved one who has passed away during the pandemic in a sealed envelope (maximum size 11cm x 22cm).

These will be buried in a time capsule at a later date, as part of a commemorative service at the church.

Bulbs will also be planted in the shape of an ichthys – the Christian fish symbol – during the day.