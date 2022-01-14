Ultimate Elton John tribute coming to Welwyn

Ultimate Elton will be performing at Welwyn Civic Centre. - Credit: Ultimate Elton. Supplied by Johnny Tait

A tribute to Rocket Man singer Sir Elton John is coming to Welwyn.

Ultimate Elton can be seen live at Welwyn Civic Centre on Saturday, January 29.

Some tribute artists look like their idol, some sound like their idol. Paul Bacon as Sir Elton John does both.

Rapidly established as the foremost Elton John tribute act in the UK, Ultimate Elton presents an uncannily accurate reproduction of the classic live shows of one of pop music’s most successful and best-loved artists.

Paul's performances also often feature some of Elton’s actual costumes, bought from his ‘Out the Closet’ sales.

The performer is able to draw on Elton's amazing catalogue of hits to create a dynamic and powerful live celebration of the star's music.

The show features classics such as Candle in the Wind, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, I’m Still Standing, The Bitch is Back and Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting.

Paul Bacon received the ultimate accolade when he was asked to perform at the 90th birthday celebrations of Elton John’s very own mother, Sheila Fairbrother.

Among the guests who included close friends, relatives and celebrities was Kiki Dee, who sang the classic Don’t Go Breaking My Heart with Paul.

Paul said: “It was a fabulous night, and one I’m sure we will remember for many many years!”

Attendance will be limited to ensure all attending enjoy the evening in a safe, spacious surrounding.

Therefore, tickets are only available in advance from https://buytickets.at/taitproductions/587955