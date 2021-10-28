Published: 6:00 PM October 28, 2021

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaking in Now, which features in the UK Green Film Festival at the Campus West cinema in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: The UK Green Film Festival

With the COP26 summit taking place in Glasgow next week, the UK Green Film Festival returns to the Campus West cinema.

The Welwyn Garden City venue will be screening a programme of five feature documentaries from Sunday, November 7 to Thursday, November 11 to coincide with the UN climate change conference in Scotland.

Taking place during COP26 as part of nationwide screenings, the festival will give cinema audiences across the UK the chance to discover more about some of the most urgent, debated and misunderstood topics of today, including climate change, energy resources, activism and corporate corruption.

The 2021 programme at WGC’s friendly, independent three-screen cinema features five eye-opening films. These are:

Wood: November 7, 8, 9 and 10.

November 7, 8, 9 and 10. Now: November 7, 8, 9 and 11.

November 7, 8, 9 and 11. Nuclear Forever: November 7, 8, 10 and 11.

November 7, 8, 10 and 11. Jozi Gold: November 7, 9, 10 and 11.

November 7, 9, 10 and 11. Journey to Utopia: November 8, 9, 10 and 11.

Taking a giant leap of faith under the shadow of climate change, filmmaker Erlend E. Mo and his family decide to leave their picture-perfect life for an experimental cooperative in Journey To Utopia.

Journey To Utopia features in the UK Green Film Festival at the Campus West cinema in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: The UK Green Film Festival

Jim Rakete's Now meets with a new wave of climate rebels fighting for their future, fuelled by the energy of young activists such as Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

Pulling us deep undercover into the billion-dollar timber mafia is Alexander von Bismarck in the environmental thriller Wood.

Documentary film Wood, which features in the UK Green Film Festival at the Campus West cinema in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: The UK Green Film Festival

In Nuclear Forever, director Carsten Rau investigates mankind’s dream of atomic energy, with particular interest in Germany's landmark decision to phase out nuclear power by 2022.

Finishing the programme, a quest for truth amid wealth, greed and poisonous mountains develops in Jozi Gold, a South African story with global implications.

The mines of Johannesburg, or Jozi, have produced a third of all the gold mined in human history.

Now the mines are falling apart and the city confronts an environmental nightmare as tons of radioactive waste are polluting the air and turning water into poisonous acid mine drainage.

In true Erin Brockovich style, Mariette Liefferink is on a mission to uncover the truth about Jozi’s mine waste and force the gold industry to take responsibility

You can book tickets at www.campuswest.co.uk/cinema/uk-green-film-festival-2021/

Tickets cost from £8.20 (standard) and £7.20 (child / concessions). Matinees Monday to Thursday, noon to 5pm, are £5.50.