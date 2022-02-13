The first theatre and dance show back at the Weston Auditorium in Hatfield takes place later this month.

UH Arts + Culture is pleased to announce that live arts performances are returning to the University of Hertfordshire venue on the de Havilland Campus.

The first performance takes place on Thursday, February 24 when award-winning performance company Levantes Dance Theatre takes to the stage with stunning acrobatics and a rousing soundtrack in The Band.

The Band is a quirky and humorous display of desperate ambition and blind affection told through awe-inspiring dance, theatre and circus.

Sandy and Bruno met in the Seventies. She was fame hungry; he was doomed to follow her.

As one hit wonders, this is a story of their big comeback.

With Sandy’s determination and Bruno’s blissful devotion to her, they are here – not by popular demand, but by sheer defiance!

Future performances at the Weston Auditorium include Sevens on March 4, a triple bill of classical Indian dance by leading choreographer Nina Rajarani MBE, plus a full season of classical concerts from the university’s resident orchestra, de Havilland Philharmonic.

Tickets are on sale now for all performances at www.uharts.co.uk or via the box office on 01707 281127.