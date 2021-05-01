Twirlywoos live on stage to entertain little ones at Hertford Theatre

Published: 6:00 PM May 1, 2021

There's a treat in store for little ones next month as a live stage version of a CBeebies favourite is coming to Herts.

Twirlywoos are coming to Hertford Theatre for the venue's final show on the current stage before a major redevelopment of The Wash site.

The wonderful world of Twirlywoos – as seen on CBeebies – will be brought to life on stage when Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo set sail for Hertford Theatre on Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5.

Expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos welcome young fans on board their Big Red Boat for a theatrical adventure.

With beautifully inventive puppetry, Twirlywoos Live! promises to be a laugh-out-loud treat for little ones.

A Hertford Theatre spokesperson said: "It’s the perfect first show for pre-schoolers, and with so many local families missing out on those first important moments with their youngest members, we’re so excited to be able to share this special experience with them in June."

Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015, and in 2017 celebrated its 100th episode.

The Twirlywoos are four small, bird-like characters who are inquisitive, enthusiastic and always looking to learn something new about the world.

Ever curious, they seek adventure and fun wherever they go. Whether in the real world or on their big red boat, they love to hide, imitate and be surprised as they discover new things.

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical, whose recent productions include CBeebies favourite Sarah and Duck Live on Stage, and the hit production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.

It is written by Zoe Bourn, who has brought to life some of the world’s best-loved children’s titles including Thomas and Friends and Fireman Sam Live!

While the TV show utilises stop-motion animation, the stage production features inventive handcrafted puppets that will bring the show’s colourful characters to life.

On the popularity of Twirlywoos, Zoe Bourn said: “I think its success is largely due to the playful nature of the characters.

"The humour appeals to everyone and really helps to make it universally accessible.”

As for what audiences can expect from Twirlywoos Live!, Zoe added: “We have purposely stayed close to the TV format so our little audience members will feel safe and familiar with what they’re seeing.

"But they can expect a very different experience as we invite them into the action and bring the Twirlywoos magic to life all around them.”

Twirlywoos Live! is recommended for ages 1+, with babes in arms welcome.

The running time is 55 minutes with no interval.

There are performances at 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Friday, June 4, and further socially distanced shows at 11am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Saturday, June 5.

For more information and tickets visit www.hertfordtheatre.com

