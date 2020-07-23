Truth Seekers official teaser trailer released for new Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Amazon Prime series

Video

Published: 8:03 PM July 23, 2020 Updated: 9:12 PM November 3, 2020

Simon Pegg as Dave in new Amazon Original series Truth Seekers. Picture: Stolen Picture/Amazon Prime Video - Credit: Stolen Pictures/Amazon Prime Video

Fans have been given the first glimpse of Truth Seekers, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s new supernatural comedy drama series for Amazon Prime Video, which was partly filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Simon Pegg as Dave in new Amazon Original series Truth Seekers. Picture: Stolen Picture/Amazon Prime Video - Credit: Stolen Pictures/Amazon Prime Video

Paranormal sci-fi series The X-Files proclaimed “the truth is out there”.

“The truth is way, way out there” is the tagline for Truth Seekers, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s eagerly awaited new series for Amazon Prime Video, which was partly filmed on location in Welwyn Garden City.

The first official teaser for the Amazon Original series from Pegg, Frost and Miles Ketley’s production company Stolen Picture was released this evening (Thursday).

Starring Nick Frost as Gus and Simon Pegg as Dave, Truth Seekers is a supernatural horror comedy series.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY2iyLnNeCQ

You may also want to watch:

It is about a group of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly.

They begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

During filming last year, Stolen Picture set up at the former Shredded Wheat factory site in Welwyn Garden City.

Actors Pegg and Frost have previously collaborated on several movies shot in WGC, with Hot Fuzz and The World’s End both filmed on location in the garden city.

Their new eight-part series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the autumn, although the exact date hasn’t been announced yet.

Pegg said: “Nick and I are delighted that Truth Seekers has found a home with Amazon Prime Video.

“These are truly exciting times for television and I can’t think of a better partner than Amazon to accompany us on a return to the smaller screen.”

Amazon Original series Truth Seekers stars Nick Frost and Simon Pegg. It will be available on Amazon Prime in the autumn. Picture: Amazon - Credit: Amazon Prime

Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling from the minds that gave us zombie flick Shaun of the Dead, action comedy Hot Fuzz, Sick Note starring Hertfordshire’s Rupert Grint, and sci-fi comedy road trip adventure Paul.

Truth Seekers is co-written by Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, who executive produce alongside Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith.

Nick Frost said: “Simon, Miles and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making Truth Seekers with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video.

“It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance.

The truth is way, way out there. Brand new supernatural comedy drama series #TruthSeekers coming soon... pic.twitter.com/DizRGXAnue — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) July 23, 2020

“Amazon’s commitment and support of the show and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

As well as The World’s End pair Pegg and Frost, the Truth Seekers cast features Malcolm McDowell, who played Alex in Stanley Kubrick’s controversial dystopian classic A Clockwork Orange.

On television, McDowell made recurring appearances as Terence on the hit HBO series Entourage, until the show ended.

He has also appeared in TV series Heroes, CSI: Miami, and The Mentalist.

Simon Pegg as Dave in new Amazon Original series Truth Seekers. Picture: Stolen Picture/Amazon Prime Video - Credit: Stolen Pictures/Amazon Prime Video

Truth Seekers also stars BRIT Award-winning singer and actress Kate Nash, The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt, Emma D’Arcy, whose screen credits include Wanderlust for Netflix/BBC, Year of the Rabbit star Susan Wokoma, and BAFTA nominated actor Samson Kayo.

Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Original Series, said last year when the partnership was announced: “We’re thrilled to be working with Simon, Nick and the entire team at Stolen Picture to make what is set to be the next thrilling Amazon Original series for Prime Video made by leading British talent.

“I’m excited for audiences around the globe to see what they’re creating, and to meet the fantastic characters on this special, unique, and terrifying quest.”

Simon Pegg as Dave in new Amazon Original series Truth Seekers. Picture: Stolen Picture/Amazon Prime Video - Credit: Stolen Pictures/Amazon Prime Video

Simon Pegg as Dave in new Amazon Original series Truth Seekers. Picture: Stolen Picture/Amazon Prime Video - Credit: Stolen Pictures/Amazon Prime Video

Simon Pegg as Dave in new Amazon Original series Truth Seekers. Picture: Stolen Picture/Amazon Prime Video - Credit: Stolen Pictures/Amazon Prime Video

Emma D'Arcy, Nick Frost and Samson Kayo in Truth Seekers. Picture: Colin Hutton, Amazon, Stolen Picture. - Credit: Colin Hutton, Amazon, Stolen Pictures