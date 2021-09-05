Published: 11:44 AM September 5, 2021

Marilyn Comparetto, Councillor Peter Hebden, and Ignazio Comparetto with the the Travellers’ Choice Award certificate for Art @ MG at Mardleybury Farm, Datchworth. - Credit: Art @ MG

An artist-led gallery in Datchworth has won a major Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor.

Art @ MG, which is based at Mardleybury Farm, Datchworth, has been recognised for the fourth year running, keeping it "in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide".

The citation reads: "The Travellers’ Choice Award celebrates attractions that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travellers around the globe.

"Winners like you earned positive reviews and ratings over the past year.

"In this particularly challenging year, you stood out by providing great service and experiences to your guests.

"Thank you, and congratulations again on your well-deserved win."

The Travellers’ Choice Award citation for Art @ MG at Mardleybury Farm, Datchworth. - Credit: Art @ MG

Owned since 2016 by Stevenage artist Marilyn Comparetto, with help and support from her husband Ignazio, the gallery has survived COVID lockdown and is flourishing again, thanks, she says, to several aspects of support.

"We kept up interest during those months on our website and social media.

"Our artists stayed with us and our loyal customers returned.

"We had help from our marvellous landlord and great assistance from Welwyn Hatfield Council in support of small businesses.

"We are very grateful to them all.”

The TripAdvisor Certificate of 'Travellers’ Choice 2021' was presented to Marilyn and Ignazio at the gallery by Councillor Peter Hebden, the Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Based between Datchworth and Woolmer Green, Art @ MG has many artists exhibiting, with a large range of paintings plus glass, ceramics and jewellery.