TikTok star Sam Ryder - the United Kingdom's Eurovision Song Contest 2022 entrant - will be the special guest at Paloma Faith's The Age of Optimism Summer Tour date at Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

TikTok sensation Sam Ryder has joined the line-up for the huge, outdoor Paloma Faith live concert at Hatfield Park this summer.

Hot on the heels of being announced this morning (Thursday) as the UK's representative at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, Sam Ryder has been confirmed as the special guest for chart-topping singer Paloma Faith's show in Hatfield on Friday, August 5.

The TikTok star will perform the track Space Man at the Eurovision 2022 grand final in Turin, Italy, on May 14.

Paloma Faith's The Age of Optimism Summer Tour 2022 will include a date at Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5 with Sam Ryder as special guest. - Credit: LPH Concerts





Who is UK Eurovision singer Sam Ryder?

Named the most popular UK artist on TikTok for the second year running in 2021, beating off competition from the likes of Ed Sheeran, KSI and Dua Lipa, Sam Ryder’s rise to the top has been nothing short of meteoric.

As the world went into lockdown in 2020, Sam Ryder uploaded the first of his now infamous cover versions, quickly catching the attention of famous fans such as Justin Bieber, Sia, Alicia Keys and even Elton John.

His videos were featured as widely as The Ellen Show in the USA to BBC Newsbeat in the UK, and his following on TikTok rocketed into the millions.

In 2021, he released his own music, a five-song EP The Sun’s Gonna Rise, quickly amassing over 45 million streams.

Now signed to Parlophone Records, his original songs and incredible voice continue to grow his army of fans, with recent single Space Man the latest to make a splash with nearly half a million streams on Spotify in just two weeks.

It is this song which will be the anthem Sam takes to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account, he said: “Who heard the news!??? ABSOLUTELY BONKERS AAAHHHHH!!!”

He was chosen to take part by Tap Music, the managers of Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey and until recently, Dua Lipa, who were brought on board to find a quality artist to represent the UK.

With a social media following in excess of 17 million across various platforms, Sam Ryder is now equally in demand as a live performer.

The hugely talented singer and songwriter launched his first UK tour in January this year which sold out immediately.

He added a second, then a third London date, both of which sold out.

Tickets to catch Sam Ryder supporting Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer Paloma Faith start at just £47.50 plus booking fee from www.lphconcerts.co.uk

Paloma Faith will bring her The Age of Optimism Summer Tour to Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity