On the ski slope at last year’s This Girl Can in Welwyn Hatfield. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Clubs and organisations in Welwyn Hatfield are being urged to get involved in the borough’s This Girl Can week in June.

This Girl Can returns to Welwyn Hatfield from June 13 to June 19 and the council is encouraging local sports clubs, organisations and schools to sign up and be part of the popular week-long event.

The successful Sport England campaign aims to inspire women and girls to get more active.

Milan Johnston, Sports Partnership Officer at Welwyn Hatfield Council, said: “Our This Girl Can events have proven to be very popular and it’s a great opportunity for local clubs to showcase some of the amazing activities they have available, as well as encouraging more women and girls in the area to get involved in physical activity.”

Getting back to netball, one of last year’s This Girl Can activities in Welwyn Hatfield. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Now in its seventh year, This Girl Can has had an impact on changing female attitudes towards sport and exercise nationally.

If you are a sports club, leisure provider, organisation or local school who would like to offer an activity as part of the borough’s This Girl Can week, complete the online form at https://one.welhat.gov.uk/ThisGirlCan by Friday, June 3.

All clubs and organisations submitting an activity will be entered into a prize draw to win £250 to use on women's and girls' activities.

Full terms and conditions can be found on the council website.

The activities will be publicised on the events calendar on the one.welhat.gov.uk website.

Last year, there were over 40 female-friendly sessions on offer, ranging from mixed martial arts to netball to skiing. It's the perfect way to get back to sport or try a new activity.

Milan Johnston added: “This will be the fifth year we’ve run a programme for This Girl Can and we’re looking forward to partnering again with the many different organisations in Welwyn Hatfield.”

For more information about Welwyn Hatfield’s This Girl Can week contact sport@welhat.gov.uk

To learn more about This Girl Can, which was launched in 2015, go to www.thisgirlcan.co.uk.