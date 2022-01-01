You can see Paloma Faith and Michael Bublé in concert in Hatfield Park this summer with the annual Battle Proms picnic concert also returning. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity / Mara Publicity / John Andrews

While 2021 wasn't quite the year we were all expecting, there's plenty to look forward to in the 12 months ahead.

With the help of Visit Herts, the county's destination management organisation, we've rounded up 22 of the very best things to add to your bucket list for 2022, from music festivals and concerts to days out and experiences in the county.

Ready to dive in? Pop these dates in your 2022 diary.





1. Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter – Magical Mischief

New for 2022, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London is set to reveal the filmmaking trickery behind the Harry Potter film series.

The Leavesden tourist attraction shines a spotlight on the magical pranks and mishaps in its new feature, Magical Mischief.

Demonstrations will include how clever camera trickery created the disappearing effect of the invisibility cloak, how the SFX team created the infamous fireplace letter scene inside 4 Privet Drive, and how the Creature Effects Team created Fred and George Weasley’s accidental beards and burned costumes after they put their names into the Goblet of Fire.

Date: January 22 – May 1, 2022.

Visit: www.wbstudiotour.co.uk





2. Run the Sun, Hitchin

7.57am might sound like a slightly odd (and particularly early!) time for an event start in frosty January, but the team behind Run the Sun have the timing of this event perfectly calculated to ensure that attendees benefit from the very best sunrise possible.

Run at your own pace in this timed sunrise run, which is perfect for runners wanting to try a new distance, shooting for a personal best, or running their first race.

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Visit: www.letsdothis.com/gb/e/run-the-sun-189310





3. National Speedway Museum at Paradise Wildlife Park turns 94

Ready to discover one of Hertfordshire’s hidden gems this year?

Yes, while they’re extremely well-known across the country for their vast collection of magnificent animals, the team at Paradise Wildlife Park like to venture into several other wonderfully wild areas, which is why they also happen to be home to the National Speedway Museum.

Join the team on February 20, between 11am and 4pm, for a packed programme of activities, from display bikes, pit lane start-ups, chances to meet former riders, a BBQ, and a change to purchase a wide range of Speedway memorabilia.

There might even be a birthday cake…

Date: February 20, 2022.

Visit: https://www.pwpark.com/





4. Hertfordshire Triathlon

Fancy taking on a brand-new challenge for 2022?

For those looking to up their physical activity this year and push themselves to new limits, the Hertfordshire Triathlon is well worth earmarking in your calendar.

With an early morning start, this event – which is due to take place at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City – provides the opportunity to get involved either as a solo participant, or as part of a relay team.

Starting with an open water lake swim, participants will follow the first leg by hopping on a bike to ride through the Hertfordshire countryside, before finishing with a gentle jog to the finish line.

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Visit: http://hertstri.co.uk/





5. Watford Jazz Junctions

The term ‘third time lucky’ can absolutely be applied when talking about this next event, which has suffered from two prior setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fitting three festivals into one, Watford Jazz Junction is ready to welcome music fans back with open arms between May 19 and May 22.

A family-friendly festival celebrating the very best of local talent and musicians from further afield, attendees can look forward to performances from Emma Smith, Shri, and a fabulous free fringe including a range of special guests.

Date: May 19 – May 22, 2022.

Visit: https://www.watfordjazzjunction.com/





6. Youphoria at Knebworth House

Prepare for a celebration of wellness that inspires you to shake off the serious, wave goodbye to the worries and fill up on the feel-good.

YOUPHORIA, a new wellness weekender, will debut its first festival at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA

The YOUPHORIA wellness weekender will be launching in the grounds of stunning Knebworth House this May, providing eclectic workshops and eccentric workouts, to soothing massages and serene sessions.

You can also expect high-energy morning raves and roller-skating discos, chilled-out DJ sets, yoga flows and sound therapy sessions, as well as fun for all the family with circus skill sessions and crafty classes for little ones.

YOUPHORIA, a new wellness weekend festival, is coming to Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Supplied by YOUPHORIA

Date: May 20 – May 22, 2022.

Visit: https://youphoria-festival.co.uk/





7. Pay a visit to Hitchin Lavender Fields

Thoughts of Provence may well be evoked when admiring the hues of a fabulous field of lavender, but fear not, you needn't head 650 miles south – only to Hitchin where you’ll find the stunning sight of Hitchin Lavender Fields.

Hitchin Lavender's main flowering season runs from mid June to late August, so be sure to schedule a summer stroll through these glorious purple fields on a sunny day, and make sure to take your camera to capture the perfect floral snap!

Date: Reopening from late spring 2022 (main flowering season June – August).

Visit: https://www.hitchinlavender.com/





8. Art in the outdoors at Henry Moore Studios & Gardens

For a great afternoon in the great outdoors this year, grab your loved ones and make a beeline to the Henry Moore Studios & Gardens in Much Hadham.

Embrace your inner artist as you explore over 70 acres of tranquil grounds, housing some of the artist's most striking sculptures against the lush landscape Moore called home.

We would highly recommend a summer stroll through the grounds of this tranquil setting.

Dates: Open from April 1 to October 30, 2022.

Visit: https://www.henry-moore.org/





9. Liam Gallagher at Knebworth

One for rock fans. Twenty-six years after Oasis played two nights at Knebworth Park, frontman Liam Gallagher returns for two huge summer shows over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth in the summer of 2022. - Credit: Tom Beard

Kasabian provide the support both nights.

Although the sold out signs went up in October, if you search official sites you might still grab a ticket.

Dates: June 3 – June 4, 2022.

Visit: www.LiveNation.co.uk / www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth





10. The Great British Food Festival at Knebworth House

With a marvellous mixture of brilliant bakeries, inviting inns, palatable produce, and a pretty impressive culinary history too, Hertfordshire serves up a full-flavoured menu of foodie spots worth adding to your wish list.

The Great British Food Festival returns to Knebworth House - Credit: Supplied by Knebworth House

However, if you’re not quite sure where to begin, we recommend tucking into this next bucket list item which places fabulous food and drink at one of Hertfordshire’s iconic venues.

The Great British Food Festival arrives at Knebworth House in July, bringing with it an extensive tasting menu of street food, chef demos, baking, foraging, and much more. Feeling hungry?

Date: July 16 – July 17, 2022.

Visit: https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com/knebworth





11. Enjoy an animal experience at Paradise Wildlife Park

Family-favourite Paradise Wildlife Park is an award-winning, conservation and education led zoo conducting vital conservation projects at home and around the world.

This year, why not tick something extra special off your bucket list and book one of Paradise’s unique animal experiences for yourself, or a loved one?

Cam Whitnall with one of the red pandas at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

From feeding the big cats to tickling a tapir, this Herts zoo has developed an outstanding reputation for giving people incredible access to some of the world's most exotic and endangered species. What’s more, you’ll be supporting Paradise’s wonderful conservation activities with your visit.

Dates: Throughout 2022.

Visit: https://www.pwpark.com/





12. Summer concerts at Hatfield House

Hatfield House is undeniably the place to be this summer for music fans with the iconic Jacobean house playing host to a plethora of exciting summer concerts.

An Evening with Michael Bublé is scheduled for Hatfield Park on Saturday, July 23, 2022 - Credit: Supplied by Mara Publicity

You’re likely to spot some famous faces throughout the season, including an Evening with Michael Bublé performing on Saturday, July 23, and Paloma Faith shining on stage on Friday, August 5.

Paloma Faith will play a show in Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire this year as part of her 2022 UK summer tour. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Other acts booked in for concerts include Simply Red, Tears for Fears, and The Libertines.

Simply Red have announced a live show at Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire for Sunday, August 7, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity





13. Music festivals in Hatfield Park

The Proclaimers will play Folk by the Oak in Hatfield on Sunday, July 17, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

You won't have to walk 500 miles to see The Proclaimers in Hertfordshire this summer.

Scottish twin brothers Charlie and Craig Reid are set to headline Folk by the Oak at Hatfield House on Sunday, July 17.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. The festival is set to return in 2022 on Saturday, June 4. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

This summer also sees the return of Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park on Saturday June 4, bringing with it a line-up of pop-punk, emo, metal, and alternative music that’s sure to be fire!

Dates: Various dates throughout summer.

Visit: www.folkbytheoak.com / www.slamdunkfestival.com





14. Pub in the Park, St Albans

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge's festival returns to St Albans in September and celebrates everything there is to love about the glorious British pub, delicious food, award-winning chefs, chart-topping music, great drinks and having a fantastic time with friends and family.

Pub in the Park returns from September 9-11 2022. - Credit: Striking Places Ltd

The UK's biggest food and music festival tour returns to Verulamium Park with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mel C, and the Kaiser Chiefs among the headliners.

Date: September 9 – September 11, 2022.

Visit: www.pubintheparkuk.com/st-albans





15. Hatfield House Battle Proms

The Red Devils parachute display team dropping in on the Hatfield House Battle Proms concert. - Credit: John Andrews

A summer celebration featuring music, fireworks, Spitfire, cannons, and cavalry.

The Battle Proms picnic concert takes place in the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field in the leafy parkland at Hatfield House.

Round up your troops, sit back, and enjoy the show this summer.

Date: July 16, 2022.

Visit: www.battleproms.com/venues/hatfield-house





16. Autumn: Herts Big Weekend

Roll up, roll up! Your annual opportunity to win free tickets to a host of attractions and activities across the county will be returning once more for 2022.

The annual Herts Big Weekend is hosted by the team at Visit Herts and provides county residents with the chance to bid in a ballot for free tickets to some of the very best attractions in Herts.

St Albans Cathedral - Credit: Archant

Final dates and participating venues for this year’s event are still to be confirmed, but experiences on offer for 2021 ranged from entry into some of the county’s most iconic venues and close encounters with wild animals, to creative courses, relaxing afternoon teas for two, and even an indulgent overnight stay.

Date: TBC.

Visit: https://www.hertsbigweekend.co.uk/





17. Experience autumn colours at Ashridge Estate

We can’t think of many places more perfect for exploring when autumn arrives in Hertfordshire than the awe-inspiring Ashridge Estate, which explodes into a kaleidoscope of colour as the summer sun sinks away.

Every corner you turn, or hill you climb, will give you more breathtaking views of Ashridge.

While this well-known spot can be enjoyed by visitors year-round, we highly recommend adding a seasonal stroll into your calendar for when the leaves begin to turn.

Why not strap on those walking boots and stride out on the National Trust's routed Ashridge autumn colour trail?

Date: Throughout 2022

Visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/ashridge-estate





18. Enjoy a memorable dining experience at The Grove Hotel

Big birthday? Something special to celebrate? No matter what the occasion, the glorious Grove Hotel has a culinary offering to suit you throughout 2022.

From indulgent Afternoon Teas that can be enjoyed in the comfort of the luxurious lounge, to delectable dining using only the freshest of ingredients at one of their on-site restaurants, this 5-star spot is one not to be missed.

What’s more, for those looking to fully escape the routine of day-to-day life and indulge in a little staycation, The Grove’s accommodation offering is unrivalled.

From stylish interiors to exceptionally comfy beds, this hotel’s wide selection of luxury rooms and suites are designed with comfort in mind, offering the ultimate escape from reality right on your doorstep.

Dates: Throughout 2022.

Visit: https://www.thegrove.co.uk/





19. Autumn: Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter – Dark Arts

Brave witches, wizards and Muggles, the doors of the Hogwarts Great Hall will open once more between September and November for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter’s annual Halloween feast, and you’re invited!

The Studio Tour’s popular Dark Arts feature will return for Halloween in 2022 with the Great Hall ceiling decorated with over 100 floating pumpkins as well as a spooky feast of lollipops and red apples dressed along the tables.

Visitors are invited to follow the Dark Mark trail, try their wand combat moves against Death Eaters in a live duel as they storm the Studio Tour, all before walking down a darker Platform 9 ¾ and a spookier Diagon Alley.

Date: September 23 – November 6.

Visit: www.wbstudiotour.co.uk





20. Winter: Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter – Hogwarts in the Snow

If you’re not able to make it along to either of the previous special events from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – or haven’t yet reached your maximum magic quota for the year – there’s still time to wave your wand and step into the Wizarding World during the winter months.

2022 will conclude with the return of the Yule Ball for Hogwarts in the Snow. This festive makeover will see the Great Hall transformed with the icy silvers of the iconic Yule Ball scenes.

The Gryffindor common room will be dressed for the season and a blanket of filmmaking snow will cover the Forbidden Forest, Diagon Alley, and the magnificent Hogwarts castle model. A truly magical Christmas!

Date: November 12 – January 15, 2023.

Visit: www.wbstudiotour.co.uk





21. November Fireworks displays

The St Albans Fireworks Spectacular in Verulamium Park - Credit: Jackie's Jaunts / Supplied by St Albans Cathedral

Remember, Remember the 5th of November... Yes, as the year begins to wind to a close the skies across Hertfordshire will light up once more with beautiful jewel colours, ready to be met by the sounds of excitable ‘ohh’s and ‘ahh’s.

While official dates are yet to be confirmed for many events, Hertfordshire is home to a host of awe-inspiring annual firework displays that are well worth popping on your radar.

From events at Watford’s Cassiobury Park and St Albans’ Verulamium Park to Tring’s fabulous Festival of Fire, which has already been confirmed to take place on November 5, Guy Fawkes Night will certainly be one to remember in Herts this autumn.

Date: Various dates in November TBC.





22. Family friendly pantomimes for Christmas

As we get ready to close the curtain on the final act of 2022, we can’t think of many places better to enjoy a festive family day out than at one of Hertfordshire’s Christmas pantomime productions – oh no we can’t!

Aidan O'Neill as Wishee Washee in Stevenage pantomime Aladdin at the Gordon Craig Theatre. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Those local to Watford will want to bookmark the Palace Theatre’s planned Christmas production of Beauty and the Beast, while those in the north of the county should keep a close eye on Stevenage’s Gordon Craig Theatre for their seasonal line-up featuring Cinderella.

Date: Various dates in December.





For more inspiration and ideas of things to do across Hertfordshire throughout 2022, visit www.visitherts.co.uk.



