Published: 7:00 PM July 5, 2021

Rob and Romesh vs Team GB - Part One, episode 4 of series 3 can be seen on Sky One on Thursday, July 8. - Credit: © Sky UK Limited

Looking for something new to watch on TV this week? Want to know what's the latest blockbuster release at the cinema?

Or looking for somewhere to go in Hertfordshire this weekend?

Whether staying in or going out, here's 3 picks for things to see in the week ahead.





STAYING IN

A Sky Original, Rob and Romesh vs Team GB - Part One, episode 4 of series 3 can be seen on Sky One on Thursday, July 8. - Credit: © Sky UK Limited

ON TV: ROB & ROMESH VS TEAM GB - PART 1

Have-a-go heroes Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan return for the second half of their third season on Sky to try their hand at another range of things they are extremely underqualified for.

It's Olympic year, so comedians Rob and Romesh try their hand at weightlifting, hockey and slalom canoe to see if they too could be part of Team GB.

The answer, of course, is no! But it's fun finding out.

In this first part the comedy duo meet up with a range of Great Britain's Olympic prospects to find something even they can master.

The first discipline they take on is the canoe slalom, where Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods send them down sub-zero rapids.

Kimberley has a degree in Sports Studies from the University of Hertfordshire, and Britain's top slalom canoeists regularly train at Lee Valley White Water Centre, the county's London 2012 Olympic venue.

A Sky Original, Rob and Romesh vs Team GB - Part One, episode 4 of series 3 can be seen on Sky One on Thursday, July 8. - Credit: Sky UK / Justin Downing

Next, Rob and Romesh try their hands at Olympic weightlifting, before seeing if they have what it takes to be hockey goalkeepers, with Olympic hockey gold medallist and hero of the Rio Olympics Maddie Hinch stepping in as their coach.

You can see the results on Sky One on Thursday, July 8 at 9pm.





GOING OUT

Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. - Credit: ©Marvel Studios 2021

AT THE MOVIES: BLACK WIDOW

This week's big movie release is Black Widow, the 24th blockbuster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 9, Scarlett Johansson returns at Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Marvel Studios' Black Widow, in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access. - Credit: Courtesy of Marvel Studios

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises.

Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, she must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow and Florence Pugh in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. - Credit: ©Disney / Marvel Studios 2021

“I think from the very beginning when we first started talking about doing this standalone film, there was no reason to do it unless we could really dig deep and be brave and go there,” says Scarlett.

“Having played this character for a decade, I wanted to make sure that it would feel artistically and creatively rewarding for me as well as the fans.”

Florence Pugh attends Marvel Studios' Black Widow world premiere fan event at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 29, 2021 in London, England. - Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK

Florence Pugh also stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina.

Melina (Rachel Weisz) in Marvel Studios' Black Widow. - Credit: Jay Maidment / ©Marvel Studios 2021

“When you see Natasha in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she’s often this kind of impenetrable force,” says Scarlett.

“She’s reckless and out of control but still has this amazing intellect. What are her secrets? Her vulnerabilities? I am excited to share her fragility and her strength.

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in Marvel Studios' Black Widow, in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access. - Credit: Jay Maidment / ©Marvel Studios 2021,

"She is in a male world, and she projects a certain way of being in that world. What we wanted to do is find out who is the real Black Widow.”









DAYS OUT: TENNIS AT HERTFORD CASTLE

You can watch the Wimbledon men's singles final live on the big screen at Hertford Castle on Sunday, July 11. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Fancy watching the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final on the big screen?

Sports fanatics are invited to attend Hertford Castle’s live screening of all the action from Centre Court on the Castle Lawn on Sunday, July 11 at 2pm.

Bring along a picnic chair or blanket and sit back and enjoy this showpiece occasion on a big screen with the historic castle as the backdrop.

Councillor Jane Sartin, the chairman of the development and leisure committee, said: “This is the first time Hertford Town Council has hosted a screening of a live sporting event at Hertford Castle, and a Wimbledon tennis final will be the perfect event for the setting.”

The grounds of Hertford Castle. - Credit: Hertford Town Council

Gates open at 1pm and attendance is free but pods must be pre-booked.

Pods will be marked on the lawn, with their size dependent on number of guests in each group. Pods can be pre-booked via www.hertford.gov.uk/events-listings/hertford-castle-live-screening-of-wimbledon-men-s-singles-final/

Food and drinks stalls will keep guests refreshed. An alcohol policy will be in place, see the Hertford Town Council’s website for details.

This event is free of charge, but donations are welcome to the Mayor of Hertford’s Appeal Fund, which is this year raising money for Isabel Hospice and the Samaritans.