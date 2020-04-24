The Zombies reschedule Hertfordshire concerts
Sixties group The Zombies have rescheduled their Hertfordshire homecoming concerts for 2021.
The She’s Not There legends were due to play two gigs at Harpenden Public Halls in May.
However, the rock group have rearranged those dates for 2021 due to the venue being temporarily closed as a result of coronavirus restrictions.
Original group members, keyboardist Rod Argent and Hatfield singer Colin Blunstone, and the rest of the current Zombies line-up will now appear in the band’s home county on Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12, 2021.
Formed in St Albans in the 1960s, The Zombies achieved chart success with debut single She’s Not There.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees also scored an American number one with Time of the Season from classic second album Odessey & Oracle.
Tickets for the original dates on the band’s The Invaders Return Tour – Celebrating the Hall of Fame on Our Side of the Pond tour are still valid for 2021’s new shows.
