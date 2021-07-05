From The First Post to The World's End: A look back at filming of Simon Pegg movie in Welwyn Garden City

Published: 11:41 AM July 5, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM July 5, 2021

Nick Frost, Rosamund Pike, Paddy Considine, Eddie Marsan, Martin Freeman and Simon Pegg in The World's End - Credit: Universal

On June 22, 1990, Gary King led his merry band of teenage mates on a mythical quest to drink a pint in every pub in their hometown of Newton Haven.

Five actors, playing a group of friends including younger versions of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's characters, approach The First Post pub during filming of The World's End in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant

Starting at The First Post and ending a dozen pints each later at The World's End, this is the fabled 'Golden Mile'.

The Pear Tree renamed as 'The First Post' for filming of The World's End in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Kevin Lines / Archant

Sound familiar? It should be as this is the infamous pub crawl from sci-fi comedy The World's End, which was largely filmed on location in Welwyn Garden City and Letchworth, Hertfordshire.

Starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost and directed by Edgar Wright, The World's End is the third in the so-called Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy after comedy-horror Shaun of the Dead and action-comedy Hot Fuzz, which was also partly filmed on location in WGC and Hatfield.

Just how far would a man go for a pint – to the end of the world, perhaps?

Shooting of Simon Pegg film 'The World's End' in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant

That burning question is explored in The World’s End, the final instalment in Pegg and Wright's 'Blood and Ice Cream Trilogy'.

A signature brew of camaraderie, knockabout humour, excessive quaffing, questionable life choices, hand-to-hand combat, the apocalyptic sci-fi romp had its London premiere eight years ago this week.

Nick Frost, Rosamund Pike and Simon Pegg at the world premiere of The World's End at the Empire, Leicester Square, London - Credit: KEITH MAYHEW/People Press

The tale begins in the fictional town of Newton Haven on June 22, 1990, as five lads in the prime of their teenage youth celebrate the end of school by attempting an epic pub crawl.

The five main characters from The World's End as youths walk towards The First Post pub. - Credit: Archant

Despite their enthusiasm and the downing of a slew of pints of beer, they fall short of seeing their quest through to the 12th and final pub on their list – The World’s End.

Twenty-odd years later, “the Five Musketeers” have each left their hometown and are now husbands, fathers, men with careers – with the exception of their voluble one-time ringleader, Gary King (Pegg).

Simon Pegg in The World's End. - Credit: Universal

A 40-year-old trapped at the cigarette end of his teens, Gary becomes hellbent on trying ‘The Golden Mile’ drinking marathon one more time.

He convinces estranged former best friend Andy Knightley (Frost), Steven Prince (Paddy Considine), Oliver Chamberlain (Martin Freeman), and Peter Page (Eddie Marsan) to stage an encore.

A huge statue in Howardsgate for the filming of Simon Pegg movie The World's End in Welwyn Garden City town centre in 2012. - Credit: Alan Davies

Filming took place in WGC in 2012, with residents regularly spotting Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and fellow cast members about town.

In the movie, the first four fictional pubs are in WGC, although not all of them are alehouses to this day.

The Pear Tree renamed as 'The First Post' for filming of The World's End. - Credit: Kevin Lines / Archant

Pub number one, The First Post, was filmed at the Pear Tree Inn.

The interior of the pub in Hollybush Lane was also used for inside of the gang's second pub stop at The Old Familiar.

This was to highlight the 'Starbucking' of their favourite drinking establishments.

The Doctors Tonic renamed as 'The Old Familiar' for filming of The World's End in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Kevin Lines / Archant

The exterior of The Doctors Tonic in Church Road was turned into the fictional Old Familiar pub.

Making the short walk to Howardsgate, the intrepid drinkers head towards The Famous Cock, where Gary King is already barred for life.

The Cork, now called Two Willows, was renamed The Famous Cock for filming of The World's End in Welwyn Garden City town centre. - Credit: Alan Davies

The Cork - now Two Willows - was transformed into The Famous Cock for filming of The World's End in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City town centre. - Credit: Alan Davies

At the time of filming, this was actually The Cork but is now Two Willows.

There's a blue plaque above the entrance to mark its big screen appearance.

The entrance to Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City were scenes of The World's End were filmed. - Credit: Alan Davies

The fourth pub on the route, The Cross Hands, was The Parkway Bar back in 2012.

This is now Turkish restaurant Misya Meze & Grill.

The repainted The Parkway Bar in Welwyn Garden City ahead of filming of Simon Pegg movie The World's End in 2012. - Credit: Alan Davies

The exterior of The Parkway Bar, in Parkway, was even repainted green for filming, having previously been red and yellow.

The Parkway Bar in Welwyn Garden City was transformed into The Cross Hands for filming of Simon Pegg movie The World's End. - Credit: Alan Davies

While filming in Howardsgate, a large 'alien' statue that featured later in the movie was positioned on the green and the crew also filmed along Sir Theodore's Way, near to the former Debenhams store.

A statue placed in Howardsgate for filming of The World's End in Welwyn Garden City town centre. - Credit: Alan Davies

If you want to complete 'The Golden Mile' you'll have to travel to Letchworth, where the final eight stops on the pub crawl were filmed.

Shooting of The World's End on Broadway, Letchworth Garden City. - Credit: Archant

Broadway Cinema converted to The Mermaid for filming of The World's End. - Credit: Archant

Locations include the Broadway Cinema, which doubled for The Mermaid, and Letchworth railway station, which was converted into The Hole in the Wall.

The drinking binge also visits The Three Magnets among others, before finishing at The Gardener's Arms, now The Wilbury.

Letchworth's Broadway Cinema converted to The Mermaid for The World's End. - Credit: Harry Hubbard / Archant

However, you will not find the inside of The Good Companions, the fifth stop on the pub crawl, in Letchworth.

Although a shop was the exterior of the pub, interior scenes were filmed at The Wenlock Arms in London.

Making the movie in his "local manor" was a joy for Pegg.

Speaking at the movie's press junket back in 2012, Hertfordshire-based Pegg said: "I love working abroad and it is always an interesting experience, but nothing beats getting home to your own bed.

Production notes for The World's End. - Credit: Alan Davies

"Certainly shooting The World's End I would be in my living room an hour after we wrapped. It just doesn't get better than that."

Of his character in the movie, co-writer Pegg said: “Edgar and I joked about how in reunion films like The Big Chill there’s a corpse because someone has died.

“In The World’s End, Gary basically is the corpse!

The World's End. - Credit: Supplied

“When he first sees his old friends individually to talk them into doing ‘The Golden Mile’, it’s like they’re seeing a ghost from their past.”

The Mission: Impossible star added: “Actually, I do feel that Gary is a walking tragedy. He’s dyeing his hair black every two weeks.

“He’s clinging to his heyday of one night over 20 years ago, which was the pinnacle of his achievements.”