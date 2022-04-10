The Subways - Billy Lunn, Charlotte Cooper and new drummer Camille Phillips - have released new single You Kill My Cool - Credit: Laura Lewis

Welwyn Garden City band The Subways have released their new single from their forthcoming fifth studio album.

The Hertfordshire indie-rock favourites' new track, You Kill My Cool, was released on April 6 on Alcopop! Records. You can listen to the song below.

Set to appear live at this summer's Standon Calling festival in Hertfordshire, the anthemic love song is the latest track to be taken from the band's upcoming fifth studio album set for release later this year.





Commenting on the inspiration behind the epic new single, singer and guitarist Billy Lunn said: "You Kill My Cool was written at a time when I felt love so strongly that I wanted to be consumed by it, to give myself over to it entirely.

The Subways have released new single You Kill My Cool - Credit: The Subways

“I recognised a self-effacement in this feeling, as it was a willing submission or surrender that was as much destructive as it was productive.

"You become ecstatic, beside yourself, and not what you were before. Time stops but moves too quickly, you grow but you also diminish, you feel pleasure alongside immense pain."

Lunn added: “The one you love is more than just a single number amongst seven-billion others, more than a profile picture or a name by which you call them. They're godlike - and with such power, they can send you to a state of nirvana and they can demolish you. Either of which continues to enthral."

Following the single's release, The Subways posted on Instagram: "Thank you so much for the incredible response to our new single ‘You Kill My Cool’! We’re so happy you’re enjoying it!!"

The rock banger is the latest new material from the Rock & Roll Queen band following their previous Black Lives Matter-inspired standalone single Fight in 2021.

Following the departure of original Subways drummer and founding member Josh Morgan, the group recently announced that new drummer Camille Phillips, from The Ramonas, will become a permanent addition to the trio’s line-up.

The Subways - drummer Camille Phillips, bassist Charlotte Cooper and Billy Lunn. - Credit: Laura Lewis

The Subways have also announced a run of September/October 2022 UK headline tour dates, with tickets on sale now.

Included in the tour is a London show at Electric Ballroom on September 29 and a date at Cambridge Mash on September 30.

Tickets are on sale now at www.thesubways.net/gigs

As well as playing the opening Thursday at Standon Calling in their home county on July 21, The Subways will also be appearing at Truck Festival in Oxford, Bournemouth's High Tide Festival, Gateways Festival in Skipton, and Southsea Victorious Festival this summer.

The WGC band finished their delayed Young For Eternity anniversary tour dates last year, as well as playing a handful of intimate headline gigs including one at The Horn in St Albans.

They will be heading to Europe in May 2022 for a string of Germany and Netherlands headline shows.

As well as The Subways duties, Billy Lunn is also producing and mixing bands in his Welwyn Garden City-based recording studio.



