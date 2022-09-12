News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Things to do

The South heading to Hertford to play timeless classics of The Beautiful South

Alan Davies

Published: 8:30 PM September 12, 2022
The South will play the Corn Exchange in Hertford on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The South will play the Corn Exchange in Hertford on Friday, October 7, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by M P Promotions

The South, featuring former members of The Beautiful South, will play a gig in Hertford next month.

You can see The South at the Corn Exchange Hertford on Friday, October 7.

The South are an impressive nine-piece band including former The Beautiful South singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since Dave Hemingway, the original South singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.

Celebrating The Beautiful South legacy, the band continues performing the classic songs including number one single A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, and Don't Marry Her, plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few choice South originals.

The South are Alison Wheeler (vocals), Gaz Birtles (vocals), Phil Barton (guitars), Steve Nutter (bass), Dave Anderson (drums), Karl Brown (percussion), Gareth John (trumpet), Su Robinson (sax) and Andy Price (keyboards). 

Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007, this exciting live band have spent years touring theatres and festivals up and down the country, bringing back the full sound and arrangements of these treasured songs.

Tickets are available from http://thesouth.co.uk/tour-dates/ and www.ticketweb.uk/event/the-south-hertford-corn-exchange-tickets/11741185

Music
Hertford News

