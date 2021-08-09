Published: 12:47 PM August 9, 2021

A band playing The Rock Den at Breaks Manor in Hatfield. - Credit: Martyn Turner

Let's rock! Live music returns to The Rock Den in Hatfield later this month.

Saturday, August 21 sees The Rock Den take place once again at the iconic Breaks Manor.

The Rock Den's house band, Dean's Addiction, will kick off the entertainment at 7pm.

The Smokin Prophets will then bring their high octane Hanoi Rocks meets sleezy rock 'n' roll glam infusion of the New York Dolls to the stage.

Punk rockers Born to Destruct will again be unleashing their 'Destruction Rock N Roll' and party atmosphere on the Hatfield stage.

Closing this month's 'RoarGust' show will be The Hot One Two with their classic rock mixed with today's style, presence and a great live show.

Tickets are £10 in advance from the following Fatsoma link https://fatso.ma/ULsX or £15 on the door.

Doors open at 6.45pm with the first band on at 7pm. The rock and metal night ends at 11pm.

Live at The Rock Den in Hatfield. - Credit: The Rock Den



