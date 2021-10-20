Video

Published: 12:32 PM October 20, 2021

The Proclaimers will headline Folk by the Oak 2022 in Hatfield on July 17. - Credit: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

You won't have to walk 500 miles to see The Proclaimers next summer as the duo will headline Hatfield music festival Folk by the Oak.

Organisers have confirmed the Reid brothers, Charlie and Craig, will close the main stage of FBTO 2022 in the grounds of Hatfield House.

The Proclaimers will play Folk by the Oak in Hatfield on Sunday, July 17, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Folk by the Oak

The Scottish duo are known for hits Letter from America, I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) and Sunshine on Leith.

An all-day festival of folk's finest acts, Folk by the Oak will take place in Hatfield Park on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

From the release of debut album This is the Story in 1987 to their 11th album Angry Cyclist in 2018, the songwriting of twins Charlie and Craig Reid has ensured The Proclaimers are never far from the collective consciousness.

Folk by the Oak organisers are thrilled they will be closing the FBTO Main Stage in Hatfield next summer.

Team FBTO said: "We are huge fans of the poignant and timeless songwriting of Charlie and Craig Reid, and know their live sets are legendary and hugely uplifting, so we are thrilled to announce The Proclaimers will be headlining the Main Stage at #fbto22!"

The Proclaimers join Spell Songs featuring the combined talents of Julie Fowlis, Karine Polwart, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter and Jim Molyneux on the FBTO bill.

The 2022 festival line-up also includes Richard Thompson and AKA Trio, a collaboration featuring Seckou Keita, Antonio Forcione and Adriano Adewale.

A video of Folk by the Oak 2021 is also now available to watch featuring the beautiful Namer of Clouds by Kitty Macfarlane.

Early bird tickets for Folk by the Oak 2022 are available from www.folkbytheoak.com




