Sky launch date announced for new drama filmed in Knebworth
- Credit: ©2021 Warner Media, LLC.
A new Victorian-era drama series partly filmed at Knebworth House is coming to Sky in May, the broadcaster has announced.
Sky has released the official trailer for The Nevers, which includes a glimpse of Knebworth House, and confirmed the new show will debut on May 17 in the UK.
All six episodes of part one of this genre-bending series will be available on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.
Before then, The Nevers will air on American network HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max from Sunday, April 11.
Part two's six episodes will follow at a later date, to be announced.
The first episode is written and directed by Joss Whedon.
You can watch The Nevers trailer below.
What is The Nevers about?
August, 1896. Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing.
But no matter their particular “turns”, all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger.
It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Laura Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans."
To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.
Who stars in The Nevers?
As well as Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly, the ensemble cast of The Nevers includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.
- Olivia Williams plays Lavinia Bidlow, the wealthy benefactress funding the orphanage for Amalia’s outcasts, who are also known as the Touched.
- Former Grantchester star James Norton is Hugo Swann, the rich and irreverent proprietor of a den of iniquity.
- Tom Riley, from Da Vinci’s Demons, is Augustus 'Augie' Bidlow, Lavinia’s younger brother with a secret of his own.
- Pip Torrens, who starred as Tommy Lascelles in the Netflix drama The Crown, plays Lord Massen, a high-ranking government official leading the crusade against our heroines.
- Ben Chaplin is Inspector Frank Mundi, who is torn between his police duties and moral compass.
- Eleanor Tomlinson, Demelza in Poldark, stars as Mary Brighton, a broken and resilient performer pursuing her dream of singing on stage.
- Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost is feared criminal overlord Declan 'Beggar King' Orrun.
The Nevers part one of the first season is executive produced by Joss Whedon, Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett. Daniel S. Kaminsky co-executive produces.