Apply for free tickets to be in the audience of The Masked Dancer in Hertfordshire

Joel Dommett returns for a brand-new series of ITV's The Masked Dancer, TV's craziest guessing game. - Credit: Adrian Harris. Picture supplied by Lost in TV.

"Take it off! Take it off!"

Fancy being in the studio audience when the second series of ITV's The Masked Dancer is filmed in Hertfordshire? Here's your chance.

The Masked Dancer is set to return for series two on ITV in 2022. - Credit: ITV / Supplied by Lost in TV

Lost in TV is again offering free tickets to the recording of The Masked Singer's dancing competition spin-off series at the Bovingdon Airfield studios near Hemel Hempstead.

Celebrities such as Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood as Knickerbocker Glory, DJ and TV personality Zoe Ball as Llama, actress Bonnie Langford as Squirrel, Take That's Howard Donald as Zip, and skating legend Christopher Dean as Beagle have danced in disguise.

Now ITV's smash hit is back for series two! Host Joel Dommett once again returns for a brand-new series of TV's craziest guessing game.

With Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan also set to return, expect huge surprises, tougher clues, phenomenal performances, and jaw-dropping reveals as viewers and the show's superstar panel of detectives ask "who is behind the Mask?"

The second series of The Masked Dancer is due to be recorded at ITV's Bovingdon Studios in May.

Residents in Hertfordshire can now apply for tickets – via Lost in TV – to be there when the latest batch of masked celebrities pull on outlandish outfits and strut their stuff.

Lost in TV is a ticket company for popular TV and radio shows. A spokesperson said: "Once again it would be great to have as many locals come along – the tickets are free and it's for ages 8 plus.

"We had lots of families come along to The Masked Singer, which was lovely."

Disguised as Carwash, Olympic gymnast and former Strictly champion Louis Smith was crowned as the winner of The Masked Dancer season one.

Bonnie Langford came second and Howard Donald was third.

Produced by Bandicoot, The Masked Dancer returns for a second series on ITV and ITV Hub later in the year.

The Masked Dancer is set to return for series two on ITV in 2022. - Credit: ITV / Supplied by Lost in TV





When is The Masked Dancer series two being recorded?

Tickets for The Masked Dancer are available from Lost in TV for the recordings on:

Monday, May 16 - doors open at 3.45pm

Thursday, May 19 - doors open at 3.45pm

Monday, May 23 - doors open at 4pm

Wednesday, May 25 - doors open at 4.15pm

It is for ages 8 plus. Children aged between eight and 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

"We estimate the recording to last 3-4 hours," states Lost in TV's website.

"Please ensure that you are able to remain with us for the duration. As this is a working studio, times do vary if things do not go according to plan or go very smoothly, so you may find that the recording finishes earlier or later than this."

Full details are available on the Lost in TV website at lostintv.com.