The Manfreds will bring their Hits, Jazz & Blues Tour 2022 to Potters Bar. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

The 1960s group behind hits such as Pretty Flamingo, 5-4-3-2-1, and Do Wah Diddy Diddy will bring their latest tour to Potters Bar.

The Manfreds have announced their 60 Years of Hits, Jazz & Blues Tour, which includes a date at the Wyllyotts Theatre.

Chart-topping 60s hit makers Manfred Mann, now rebranded as The Manfreds, are still touring with two original members –legendary singer/harmonicist Paul Jones and guitarist Tom McGuinness.

The Manfreds' Paul Jones - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

At 80 years of age, Paul shows no sign of slowing down, and it’s much the same with his band-mate Tom, who is 81.

Celebrating their 60th year, the band are playing a special date in Potters Bar on Friday, October 14.

Fans can expect many of the Manfreds' much-loved hits, including number one smash Pretty Flamingo, 5-4-3-2-1, The One in the Middle, Come Tomorrow, Sha La La, and Mighty Quinn.

Then there's Do Wah Diddy Diddy, one of the most popular and instantly recognisable songs of the decade and still the biggest audience pleaser at their concerts.

Alongside these classic hits, The Manfreds will be playing a variety of their favourite jazz and blues covers hailing back to the very roots of the band in the early 60s.

The Manfreds on stage. - Credit: Supplied by Deacon Communications

The tour will also feature tracks from Paul’s new solo album ‘The Blues’, due to be released in September, which is the first collection of Paul Jones’ recordings that encompass his earliest days with Manfred Mann and beyond.

The 21 tracks are all Paul Jones compositions or co-writes, and display the breadth and depth of this performer's talents.

Paul Jones, with his unique harmonica sound, will be joined by Tom McGuinness on guitar, Rob Townsend on drums, Mike Gorman on keyboards, Marcus Cliffe on bass, and Simon Currie on saxophone/flute.

