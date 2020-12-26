News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

The Great's Nicholas Hoult on playing a 'childlike emperor'

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:20 PM December 26, 2020    Updated: 9:28 PM December 26, 2020
Description: Episodic Photo - Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia.Actor: Nicholas Hoult..

Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia in The Great, which starts on Channel 4 on January 3, 2021 - Credit: Ollie Upton / Hulu / 2020 ViacomCBS

Shooting scenes of the pilot episode of The Great wasn't the first time Nicholas Hoult had filmed in Hatfield.

Having played Harley in the Oscar-nominated The Favourite, Hatfield House was a familiar location for the X-Men and Mad Max: Fury Road star.

Swapping Queen Anne period England for 18th century Russia, he plays Emperor Peter in the 10-part series about the rise of Catherine the Great.

"The Great is a satirical view of Catherine’s experience moving to Russia and planning a coup to become Empress after she discovers that her marriage and the court was not all she hoped for," explained Hoult.

"It’s about her growing up and understanding how she can change the world around her and use her voice.

Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia in the first episode of The Great. This scene was filmed

Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia in the first episode of The Great. This scene was filmed on location in the Marble Hall of Hatfield House in Hertfordshire - Credit: TM & © 2020 ViacomCBS All Rights Reserved.

"I play Peter. He’s a childlike emperor who runs the court like a big party, lacking empathy or a filter. He’s a real foodie."

After filming The Favourite at Hatfield House during the spring of 2017, Hoult was ready to work again with show creator Tony McNamara, who won an Oscar nomination for movie The Favourite.

Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia goes shooting in The Great

Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia goes shooting in The Great - Credit: Hulu / 2020 ViacomCBS

Most Read

  1. 1 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
  2. 2 Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn Garden City
  3. 3 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
  1. 4 CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish restaurant
  2. 5 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
  3. 6 More than 100 new coronavirus cases in past week in Welwyn Hatfield
  4. 7 Welwyn Garden City celebrates centenary on BBC Radio 4
  5. 8 Further changes to car parks in town proposed
  6. 9 Mount Vernon could be moved to Watford after plans revealed for cancer clinic consultation
  7. 10 What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents

"I love Tony’s writing, it’s unlike anything I’ve read," said Hoult. "Sharp and witty with wonderful turns of phrase but also brilliant character development.

"To prep for the character, I didn’t research the real Peter, I used the script more as my guide to what the character should be like.

"We’re not trying to be factual but tell a great story with this backdrop."

Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia in The Great

Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia in The Great - Credit: 2020 ViacomCBS

While the scandalous goings-on make The Great fun to watch, Hoult acknowledges the script also has a lot to say in a world still living in the fallout of #MeToo.

"It’s very much about female empowerment and holds a mirror up to a lot of things happening in the world today. But wrapped up in a fun historic setting."

Filming has already started on season two of The Great, with the production crew returning to Hatfield House last month to shoot scenes in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home. 

Peter, Emperor of Russia, and Catherine the Great at banquet

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia - Credit: Nick Wall / Hulu / 2020 ViacomCBS All Rights Reserved.

"I’m looking forward to seeing where the relationships go, the characters took so many unexpected turns in the first series I’m excited to see what’s next," said Hoult.

  • The first episode of The Great arrives on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday, January 3.
Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great wearing her crown

The Great starring Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning can be seen on Channel 4 from January 3 - Credit: 2020 ViacomCBS All Rights Reserved.


Hatfield House
The Favourite
Film
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

17th Century pub to get £500k refurb in 2021

Matt Powell

person

Lister Hospital

Inquest into death of newborn finds Lister Hospital 'negligent'

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon

Fire damaged subway renovated for centenary

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Mental Health | Special Report

'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How...

Charles Thomson

person
Comments powered by Disqus