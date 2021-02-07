Period comedy drama filmed in Hatfield up for three Golden Globes

Published: 3:36 PM February 7, 2021

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great in The Great, which can be seen on Channel 4. - Credit: Ollie Upton / Hulu / 2020 ViacomCBS

Huzzah! A Russian royal romp partly filmed in Hatfield is up for three Golden Globes this year.

The Great, currently being shown on Channel 4 on Sunday nights, was rewarded with three nods when the Golden Globe Awards nominations were revealed last week.

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia - Credit: Nick Wall / Hulu / 2020 ViacomCBS All Rights Reserved.

The pilot episode of The Great was filmed on location at Hatfield House, with the Marble Hall and Long Gallery inside the Jacobean mansion, the Old Palace and the Hertfordshire estate's gardens used for scenes of the HULU series.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards virtually for the first time on Wednesday.

Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great in Channel 4 series The Great - Credit: Hulu / TM & © 2020 ViacomCBS All Rights Reserved.

While Netflix royal drama The Crown gained six nominations, Russian period piece The Great is shortlisted in three TV comedy or musical categories.

Based on the life of Catherine the Great, the satirical series from the pen of Oscar nominated Tony McNamara is one of the five TV shows shortlisted in the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy section.

It is up against Netflix hit Emily in Paris, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant, Schitt's Creek, and Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia and Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great in episode one of The Great - Credit: Nick Wall/Hulu

The Great's two leads, Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, are also nominated in the Golden Globes acting categories.

Hollywood star Elle, who plays Catherine in The Great, is among the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), and Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) are the others shortlisted.

Elle Fanning posted to her five million followers on Instagram: "I can’t think of a more appropriate time to scream HUZZAH!!!

"I am so overwhelmed by the news of our @goldenglobes nominations. Thank you HFPA for recognizing our show The Great, Nick and me.

"Catherine, Jane, Kaley and Lily have all created such inspiring and memorable performances this year, and I am honored to be nominated beside them.

Douglas Hodge as General Velementov and Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great in the first episode of The Great in a scene filmed in the West Garden of Hatfield House - Credit: 2020 ViacomCBS All Rights Reserved.

"I love the entire cast, crew, and fellow producers of The Great from the bottom of my heart.

"MRC and HULU have provided us with the most tremendous support and the best partnership we could ask for.

"I also want to thank Tony McNamara for writing this incredible character of Catherine, a young woman who finds herself in a backwards world and is willing to take the steps, no matter how much it asks of her, to try and change it for the better.

"And Nick, my on screen husband, who is utterly masterful as Peter."

Nicholas Hoult, who plays Emperor Peter in the rude Russian costume drama, is also nominated in the corresponding best actor category.

He posted on Instagram: "Thank you @goldenglobes! So incredibly proud of everyone that makes this show so wonderful to be a part of, love you all, HUZZAH!"

Hoult lines up alongside Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), and Ramy Youssef (Ramy).

The 78th Golden Globes will take place on February 28.

The Great was also recognised last week in the prestigious 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.

Nicholas Hoult as Peter, Emperor of Russia in The Great, which is being shown on Channel 4. - Credit: Ollie Upton / Hulu / 2020 ViacomCBS

Hoult is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, while The Great was named among the five shows shortlisted in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Posting on Instagram, Nicholas Hoult wrote: "Every scene of The Great is so much fun because of this insanely talented and wonderful cast, so grateful for the recognition from @sagawards."





Bayo Gbadamosi, who plays Arkady in The Great, also posted on Instagram: "Feeling really happy for the extremely talented gang of our show for this @sagawards nomination & for @nicholashoult's individual nomination too!"

The SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, April 4.

Episode 6 of The Great can be seen on Channel 4 tonight (Sunday) at 9pm.



