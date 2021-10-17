Video

Published: 9:27 PM October 17, 2021 Updated: 9:43 PM October 17, 2021

Knebworth House doubled as Wayne Manor in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader. The gates feature in the first look teaser for The Flash, in which Michael Keaton returns as Batman. - Credit: Alan Davies

Scenes of a new DC superhero blockbuster featuring Batman have been filmed on the Knebworth House estate.

With its Gothic façade, turrets and gargoyles, Knebworth House doubled for Wayne Manor in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger.

And the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) looks to have returned to Keaton's old Batman stomping ground, judging by the first glimpse of the forthcoming The Flash movie.

The first official teaser for the new film, set for release in November 2022, was revealed as part of the global online DC FanDome 2021 showcase on Saturday, October 16.

Ezra Miller, who plays Barry Allen – aka metahuman The Flash – in the blockbuster, introduced the brief clip of the Scarlet Speedster's first standalone movie, with Michael Keaton also making his long-awaited return as Batman.

In a video message, Ezra says: "We're very excited to show you the movie and we can't yet because we're still making it.

"We wanted to show you a teaser, but we can't because we don't have enough material to make a teaser yet.

"We can't make a trailer, but we do have this small sneak peek that my maestro Andy [Muschietti] and I have put together that we really hope you enjoy and I will see you in theatres later next year or more importantly, you will see me."

The Flash previously appeared on the big screen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then 2017's Justice League alongside Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman (Jason Momoa).

Earlier this year Zack Snyder's Justice League – the original director's definitive four-hour long 'Snyder Cut' version of the movie – was released. That movie was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash, and Aquaman in Zack Snyder's Justice League. - Credit: © 2021 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved TM & © DC

The Flash is still in production and the first official footage released featured a returning Caped Crusader, with Keaton providing the voiceover for the clip.

Taking inspiration from the classic DC Comics Flashpoint storyline and introducing the DCEU multiverse, the teaser starts with a yellow taxi pulling up at the gates of a mansion shrouded in fog. It's presumably Batman's Wayne Manor.

Two versions of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen appear to get out of the cab.

Hertfordshire residents will recognise the gated entrance as Knebworth House, which was also used as a filming location for Wayne Manor in Michael Keaton's first Batman movie outing more than 30 years ago.

The distinctive entrance to the Knebworth House courtyard. The house doubled as Wayne Manor in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie and features again in the first look teaser for The Flash, in which Michael Keaton returns as Batman. - Credit: Alan Davies

The exterior of Knebworth House was Wayne Manor in Tim Burton's DC caper, with the Banqueting Hall also used for the dinner date scene between Bruce Wayne and Kim Basinger’s character, Vicki Vale.

The same room is used today in Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts, with Knebworth House dubbed 'Sexy Beasts Manor'.

Hatfield House was another filming location for interior shots of Wayne Manor in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman blockbuster, with the Long Gallery, Library and Marble Hall all seen on screen.

Michael Keaton on screen as Bruce Wayne in 1989 movie Batman at The Luna Cinema screening of the movie at Knebworth House, which was Wayne Manor in the film. - Credit: Alan Davies

Keaton, as Batman, asks The Flash in the teaser voiceover: "Tell me something, you can go anywhere you want, right?

"Any timeline? Any universe?"

"Why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?"

Presumably talking to Barry/The Flash, he adds: "You changed the future and you changed the past.”

The gates to Knebworth House courtyard in silhouette - Credit: Alan Davies

Helmed by IT director Andy Muschietti, the DC movie is set to feature not one but two Batmans, with Keaton once again donning the iconic cape and cowl, and Ben Affleck also returning as Bruce Wayne.

The sneak peek – it's not even a full trailer as the film hasn't been finished yet – also includes shots of the Batcave and features two Flashes, one wearing a spray-painted Keaton-era Batsuit.

It also shows Sasha Calle as the new Supergirl.

The clip finishes with one of the Barry Allens pulling the covers off what looks like Keaton's Batmobile.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is due for release on March 4, 2022. - Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Staying with the Dark Knight, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC have also released a new full-length trailer for The Batman.

After facing multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated Batman reboot is due to open in UK cinemas on March 4, 2022.

Based at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden and directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne.

"I'm vengeance," says Pattinson as a very Dark Knight in the eagerly anticipated movie.

Starring alongside Pattinson are Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright from No Time To Die as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, and Paul Dano's Riddler.

Talking about the new Bat Signal, Pattinson as Batman says in the trailer: "Fear is a tool.

"When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call... it's a warning!"

The Batman is released in March 2022. - Credit: Warner Bros/DC

Later in the trailer, Colin Farrell as the Penguin believes he has gotten the better of Batman as he drives away from a car crash engulfed in flames. The comic book villain screams: “I got you.”

But the Batmobile emerges from the explosive wreckage and smashes into the Penguin's car.

The trailer finishes with Batman ominously walking towards his nemesis.

Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth and Dorothy Atkinson as Mrs Pennyworth in episode two of season two of Pennyworth. Picture: Alex Bailey/Epix - Credit: Alex Bailey/Epix

Batman prequel TV series Pennyworth, the origin story of former special forces man turned butler Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas Wayne, is also set for a third series.

It will be shown on HBO Max in 2022.

The first series, which debuted on EPIX, featured scenes shot on location at both Hatfield House and Knebworth House in Hertfordshire.

The second series of Pennyworth includes scenes filmed off Broadwater Road near the former Shredded Wheat factory site in Welwyn Garden City.

Paloma Faith, who appears in Pennyworth, is set to play a concert in the grounds of Hatfield House this summer.

Paloma Faith as Bet Sykes in Pennyworth season two. Picture: Alex Bailey/Epix - Credit: Alex Bailey/Epix



