Golden Globes 2019: The Favourite wins five nominations

Published: 5:32 PM December 6, 2018 Updated: 9:00 PM November 3, 2020

Rachel Weisz as Sarah Churchill and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite, which was filmed on location at Hatfield House. This scene was shot in the Library at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures. - Credit: Supplied by BFI London Film Festival / Element Pictures / Scarlet Films

A new period movie filmed on location in Hatfield has won five Golden Globe nominations.

#TheFavourite has been nominated for 5 @goldenglobes including Best Picture, Best Actress Olivia Colman, Best Supporting Actress Rachel Weisz, Best Supporting Actress Emma Stone, and Best Screenplay! pic.twitter.com/qkSqEIzNAI — The Favourite (@the_favourite) December 6, 2018

Having just bagged a record 10 British Independent Film Awards gongs, Yorgos Lanthimos’ period comedy drama The Favourite is up for five Golden Globes.

The Favourite was largely filmed on location at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire last year, with scenes also shot at Hampton Court Palace in the London borough of Richmond upon Thames.

The tale of royal intrigue, passion, envy and betrayal in Queen Anne’s court stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

And all three female leads have been nominated for Golden Globes, with Broadchurch favourite Olivia Colman shortlisted in the Best Actress category.

Rivals for the Queen’s affections in the film, co-stars Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz will battle it out for the 2019 Golden Globe’s Best Supporting Actress award.

The bawdy romp set in early 18th century England is also up for Best Picture and Best Screenplay, but director Yorgos Lanthimos has been snubbed.

#TheFavourite is now nominated for 5 Golden Globe Awards including Best Picture, Best Actress Olivia Colman, and Best Supporting Actress Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Now playing in select theaters. https://t.co/5wKcerPO0E pic.twitter.com/6LBHFjw8sS — The Favourite (@the_favourite) December 6, 2018

Filming of The Favourite took place at Hatfield House in the spring of 2017 with The Long Gallery, the Marble Hall and the King James Drawing Room among the rooms transformed for the costume drama.

The film crew also used the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home, with the East Gardens used for the ‘shooting’ scene involving Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz’s characters.

The South Front courtyard also features in the film.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYb-wkehT1g

The Favourite is shortlisted in the 2019 Golden Globe’s Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy section.

It faces competition from Crazy Rich Asians, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns and Vice.

Olivia Colman’s performance as Queen Anne in The Favourite is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

The other nominees are Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Charlize Theron (Tully) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians).

The Favourite supplies two of the five candidates for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

Emma Stone, who plays Abigail Masham in The Favourite, and Rachel Weisz, who takes on the role of Sarah Churchill, the Duchess of Marlborough, face competition for the award from Claire Foy (First Man), Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), and Amy Adams (Vice).

The Favourite’s fifth nomination is for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara.

They will contest the category against Alfonso Cuarón (Roma), Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), Adam McKay (Vice), and Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly for Green Book.

The Favourite opens in the UK on January 1, 2019.

https://twitter.com/Hatfield_House/status/1019158020843024384