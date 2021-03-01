Golden Globes success for Netflix series made in Herts

Video

Published: 10:36 AM March 1, 2021

Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown. Both won Golden Globes for their performances in the Netflix drama. - Credit: Des Willie/Netflix

A Netflix series made in Hertfordshire reigned supreme at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

The Crown, which is based at Elstree Studios, scooped four awards at last night's virtual ceremony.

Cast members Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor and Gillian Anderson all claimed individual acting awards, with the royal show also winning the Best Drama Series for the second time.

Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in season four of The Crown.

The Crown has been based at the Hertsmere Borough Council-owned film and TV studios in Borehamwood since season one.

The recent fourth season also includes scenes shot on location at Brocket Hall, Knebworth House and Wrotham Park near Potters Bar.

Knebworth House was the inside of Balmoral Castle, while Brocket Hall was one of the locations used for Kensington Palace.

Wrotham Park doubled for Buckingham Palace for the weekly audience meetings between the Queen and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

It was also used for Gatcombe Park, the country residence of Anne, Princess Royal.

Following the political rivalries and romances of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century, The Crown has gained 15 Golden Globe nominations in total since it first aired, winning seven times.

The series was nominated six times this year, winning in all four categories it was shortlisted for.

Emma Corrin as Diana in The Crown.

Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in season four, beat The Crown co-star Olivia Colman to the Best Television Actress – Drama Series accolade.

She covered her mouth and giggled as her name was called before thanking “my Prince Charming” Josh O’Connor, who played the Prince of Wales in the series.

She said: “Thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy beyond anything I could ever imagine.”

Her on-screen husband, Josh O'Connor, won the Best Television Actor – Drama Series for his portrayal of Prince Charles.

O’Connor thanked the cast and crew of The Crown and said he had the “time of my life” working on the show.

He said: “To our incredible cast, every day working with you was a masterclass.”

And addressing his co-star and fellow Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin, he said: “You’re extraordinarily talented, funny and a brilliant player of rock, paper, scissors. I love you to bits.”

Gillian Anderson's performance as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher won the Best Supporting Actress – Television trophy.

She thanked the series creator Peter Morgan in her speech, both for “imagining I could inhabit Mrs T” and for “writing an exquisitely multi-dimensional character”.

It was her second Golden Globes triumph, after also winning in 1997 as FBI agent Dana Scully in The X-Files.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in a scene of The Crown filmed at Wrotham Park.

Also nominated this year, and losing out to Gillian Anderson, was Helena Bonham Carter for her supporting role as Princess Margaret.

The Crown beat Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched to the best series award.

Peter Morgan, the show’s creator, thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and Netflix.

He said: “I’m just sorry I’m sitting here in my tragic little office and not surrounded by the people who make the show such a pleasure to make.”

Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a scene from The Crown filmed on location at Wrotham Park.

Royal Russian romp The Great, which was partly filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, was up for three Golden Globes.

It missed out on Best Musical/Comedy Series to Schitt's Creek.

Stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult were also nominated in the best television actress and actor categories.