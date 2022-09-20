News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
The Barn Theatre puts out casting call for new actors

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM September 20, 2022
Violence at the Barn Theatre was the last play directed by John Davies, who will direct The Height of the Storm

Violence at the Barn Theatre was the last play directed by John Davies, who will direct The Height of the Storm - Credit: John Davies

The Barn Theatre is on the look-out for new actors and is holding auditions for its latest play over the next few weeks.

The play is The Height of the Storm, which will be performed from January 13 to 21 and directed by John Davies. It was written by award-winning French playwright Florian Zeller, perhaps best-known in the UK for the screen adaptation of his play The Father.

There are six parts available: An elderly writer and his wife, their two daughters (aged somewhere between 30 and 50), the boyfriend of one of the daughters (of a similar age), and two female roles to be played by the same middle-aged actress.

Auditions will be held at the Barn Theatre in Handside Lane, Welwyn Garden City at 8pm on Wednesday, September 28, 2pm on Sunday, October 2 and 8pm on Wednesday, October 5.

For more information or a copy of the play email production manager Carol Bush at carol.bush@outlook.com.

